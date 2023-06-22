Two of di world most high profile tech billionaires agree to fight each oda inside cage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

33 minutes wey don pass

Two of the world most high-profile technology billionaires - Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg - don agree to fight each oda for a cage match.

Mr Musk post message ontop im social media platform Twitter say e dey "up for a cage fight" with Mr Zuckerberg.

Mr Zuckerberg, di oga of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, come post screenshot of Mr Musk tweet wit di caption "send me location".

"Di tori speak for imsef" one Meta tok-tok pesin tell BBC.

Mr Musk come reply Mr Zuckerberg response with: "Vegas Octagon."

Di Octagon na di competition mat and fenced-in area wey dem dey use for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fights. UFC dey based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr Musk, wey go turn 52 later dis month, also tweet say: "I get dis great move wey I dey call 'The Walrus', wia I go just lie on top of my opponent & do notin."

E later tweet short videos of walrus dem, wey fit suggest say im challenge to Mr Zuckerberg fit no dey entirely serious.

E also tweet say: "I almost no dey ever work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing dem in di air."

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Mr Zuckerberg don already dey do training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and just recently win jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Twitter no provide statement wen BBC contact dem for comment.

Dia exchange don go viral with social media users dey debate who go win di fight, while odas don post memes including mocked up posters wey dey advertise di fight.

Broadcaster and fight sports journalist Nick Peet tell BBC World at One programme say Dana White, di president of di UFC, go dey "lick im lips at di possibility of putting dis fight on".

E say e tink say chance dey say e fit actually actually happun, "mostly because of Elon Musk and im personality and im eccentric character. Im career kind of suggest say e no be pesin wey go willingly step down."

However, wen dem ask am who e tink say go win, e reply: "Zuckerberg all day! E dey 12 years younger. E dey a lot smaller. I tink e be 5ft 7, Elon probably dey around 6ft. And Elon probably get some weight pass am.

"But unfortunately Mr Musk no get any training whatsoever. Even though Zuckerberg don only dey do Brazilian jiu-jitsu training for 18 months, e no go dey difficult for am to take im back, wrap im arms around im neck and hold ma nicely and choke am out!"

Mr Musk get a history of making statements wey no dey serious or wey no dey ever happun.

For example, e tell BBC for April say e make im dog chief executive of Twitter.

For 2017, e tweet say e get "verbal government approval" for a so-called hyperloop - a kind of train system - to connect New York City with Washington DC, Philadephia and Baltimore. Dis one never happun yet.

For 2018 Mr Musk dey forced to step down as Tesla chair by regulators afta e tweet say e intend to make di firm private.

Mr Musk don also made good on some of im pronouncements, including stepping down as Twitter chief executive dis year afta Twitter users vote in favour of im resignation inside one poll wey e run.