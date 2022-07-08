Marburg virus kill two people for Ghana - Dis for concern you?

World Health Organization (WHO) say Marburg virus kill two people for Ghana.

Preliminary findings by de Ghana Health Service show say de two meet de case for Acute Haemorrhagic Fever for two different places in de Ashanti Region.

De two patients from Ashanti Region start dey show symptoms of de virus like diarrhoea, fever den tins.

WHO Country Representative, Dr Francis Kasolo talk say “de two patients from de southern Ashanti region, both die but be unrelated show symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, nausea Dem vomiting.”

Ghana health officials send bloods samples to de Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research for testing, but de preliminary results test positive for de virus.

Authorities send de samples to Institut Pastuer for Dakar, Senegal for further testing.

34 people dey under quarantine

Ashanti Regional Health Directorate of de Ghana Health Service say dem quarantine 34 contacts of de two people dem identify as suspected cases.

Meanwhile, dem dey go more investigations as dia contacts dey under monitoring.

Health officials say dem no find any new cases for two weeks now since dem take de first samples two weeks ago.

GHS send health workers to de region to help manage de situation in de Ashanti Region.

What be Marburg virus?

Marburg Virus Disease be rare but severe haemorrhagic fever which dey affects both humans and non-human primates.

De virus which dem dey call Marburg dey spread from infected persons or animal through direct contact with body fluids, blood den other discharges from de affected person or animal.

Experts say de incubation period for de disease be between two (2) to twenty-one (21) days.

Despite de nature of de virus, no vaccine dey to stop am from spreading.

Symptoms of de virus

Ghana Health Service say usually possible cases may dey look de following:

Fever

Bloody diarrhoea

Bleeding from gums

Bleeding into de skin

Bleeding into eyes

Bloody urine.

In 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) directed dia regional offices to be on high alert for de Marburg virus after outbreak of de disease hit West African neighbor, Guinea.

Health Officials advise de public to look out for any symptoms of de virus den report de cases to de nearest health facility.