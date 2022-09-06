'Pipo say I go suffer as I wan marry woman wey no dey see' - Thankgod Ohaeri

You don imagine how two pipo wey get disability dey live as husband and wife for di same house dey cope?

Amarachi Ohaeri dey visually impaired while her husband, Thankgod Ohaeri get partial blindness and im na also pesin wit special need.

Di couple for interview wit BBC Pidgin say dem find love wen dem bin dey school.

Amarachi, wey be public servant for Ministry of Education for Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria say she love her husband well-well.

Her husband, Thankgod na Lawyer and part time worker for Ministry of Justice also for di state.

Di way wey Amarachi and Thankgod dey take live on dia own wit dia pikin dey surprising.

Na 15 Catholic priests, government officials and several important personalities attend dia wedding for Awka.

‘I fit travel far distance wit my blindness’

Wetin we call dis foto, Amarachi say she go roll for ground di day she see her husband

Amarachi na pesin wey sharp well-well and e show from di tins wey she show say she fit do on her own.

She say despite dia disability, she and her husband dey run dia home by dem sef even wit dia baby.

“Wetin I dey do wen I wake up for morning na to sweep my house. I sabi sweep well-well before I enta kitchen go prepare wetin we go chop before we go work.

“Na me dey also baff and take of our pikin. I go do all doz tins finish before I begin prepare for work. Na by mysef I dey go work. Di only tin be say na my husband dey carry us cross road, den put us for keke as im own eye dey see small-small.”

Amarachi say she fit also travel “as far as Lagos or even America, as long as I get di address for hand.”

She say she no dey fear to try tins wey she neva do before.

‘Many men don disappoint me’

Wetin we call dis foto, Thankgod Ohaeri and im wife, Amarachi

Amarachi say she don meet several men wey wan court her, while some just wan play her wayo.

She say men wey don make attempt to take advantage of her sake of her condition.

“I get particular pesin wey I date. I get bad experience for dat relationship. As I observe as tins be I just advice my sef waka comot from di relationship.

“I bin date one oda guy but I come discover say e dey cheat on me. I need leave am becos I know say me and am no get future.”

‘I Love my wife well’

For im side, Thankgod Ohaeri say im also get bad experience wit women becos some of dem dey take am for granted.

E say most of di pressure wey im experience from women na becos im bin dey get money.

“I observe say na my money dem dey target so I begin avoid dem,” Thankgod tok.

E say some pipo bin wan discourage am from marrying Amarachi “but I be man and I know wetin wetin I want. No be pesin go tell me who I go marry.

“I love my wife well becos she be better pesin. Pipo tell me say I go suffer well-well as I wan marry woman wey no dey see."

‘Life no balance’

Amarachi say pipo no treat her well both wen she small and now wey she don grow.

She say some family members no dey in support of her marriage to Thankgod