Wetin we know about di Ilupeju fire?

19 minutes wey don pass

Fire dey burn one big plastic factory for Lagos south west Nigeria.

Di factory dey for Ilepuju wey be industrial area for di state .

Eyewitness say di fire start around 6:00am on Saturday and e dey spread fast.

Di fire don burn di roof of di building as thick smoke cover di area.

Fire service and all di emergency services dey ground to try off di big fire.

Tori be say di factory dey surrounded by banks and church.

For now no official details if di fire wunjure or kill anybody.

Dis incident dey happun few day afta fire bin burn IBIS hotel for airport road for inside di state.