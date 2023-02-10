Thousands of pipo want adopt baby girl wey dem born under earthquake

one hour wey don pass

By Merlyn Thomas & Nawal al-Maghafi

BBC News

Wetin we call dis foto, Baby Aya in hospital

Thousands of pipo don offer to adopt di baby girl wey dem born under di rubble of one collapsed building for north-west Syria, afta Monday earthquake.

Wen dem rescue her, baby Aya - meaning miracle for Arabic - still dey connected to her mama through her umbilical cord.

Her mama, papa and all four of her siblings die afta di earthquake hit di town of Jindayris.

Aya now dey for hospital.

"She arrive on Monday in bad state, she get bumps, bruises, she dey cold and no fit even breath," Hani Marouf, di paediatrician wey dey look afta her tok.

She now dey for stable condition.

Videos of Aya rescue go viral on social media.

Footage show one man dey run from di collapse debris of one building, holding a baby wey dey covered in dust.

Khalil al-Suwadi, wey be distant relative, and wey dey there wen dem pull out di baba Aya to safety, bring di newborn to Dr Marouf for di Syrian city of Afrin.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Thousands of pipo for social media now dey ask for details to adopt her. One report say her great uncle go adopt her.

"I go like to adopt her and give her decent life," one pesin tok.

One Kuwaiti TV anchor say, "I dey ready to take care of and adopt dis pikin... if legal procedures allow me to."

Di hospital manager, Khalid Attiah, say e don receive dozens of calls from pipo all ova di world wanting to adopt baby Aya.

Dr Attiah, wey get daughter wey be just four months older than her, say, "I no go allow anyone to adopt her now. Until her distant family return, I dey treat her like one of my own."

For now, na im wife dey breastfeed her alongside dia own daughter.

For Aya home town of Jindayris, pipo don dey search through collapsed buildings for dia loved ones.

One journalist there, Mohammed al-Adnan tell BBC say, "Di situation na disaster. So many pipo dey under di rubble. Pipo still dey wey we neva rescue."

E estimate say 90% of di town don dey destroyed and most of di help so far dey come from local pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Aerial shot of Jindayris

Rescuers from di White Helmets organisation, wey dey familiar with pulling pipo out from di rubble for ova 10 years during Syria' civil war, dey help out for Jindayris.

"Di rescuers fit end up to be victims too because of how unstable di building dey," Mohammed al-Kamel tok.

"We just pull three bodies out of dis rubble and we think family dey there wey still dey alive - we go keep on working," e tok.

For Syria, more than 3,000 deaths na om dem don report afta di earthquake.