Mass shooting for Michigan university kill three pipo injure odas

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

At least three pipo don die afta one gunman open fire for Michigan State University, police for di US state tok.

Anoda five pipo also injure for di attack for di main campus for di city of East Lansing late on Monday.

Di police say di suspect don run. Dem describe as "a Black male, shorter in stature".

Dem don ask students, lecturers and local residents to "shelter in place" as dem continue dia manhunt.

Plenti ambulance don arrive for di scene as dem don begin treat di pipo wey injure for hospital.

E no dey clear wetin be di motive of I attacker.