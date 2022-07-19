Angry Ghana youth chase lawmaker, throw am sachet water over failed promises

Wia dis foto come from, Other

one minute wey don pass

Angry youth for Ghana chase lawmaker, throw am sachet water, insult and hoot at am over failed promises in de area.

Residents for Suame attack Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu for Suame, Ashanti Region on Monday.

Dis be afta he visit en constituency to engage dem over dia concerns.

But de angry youth group, mainly artisans bore de lawmaker who dey represent dem for parliament, sake of dat, dem chase am away, hoot at am while odas throw objects including sachet water at him.

Police escort am into en car den move am away from de scene to prevent dem from attacking him.

'Away, away' - Residents chant

On Friday, July 15, 2022 some residents for de constituency mount road blocks to protest against de poor state of dia roads.

Sake of dia demonstration, de lawmaker for de area decide to visit den check first hand de state of de road dem dey complain about.

But as residents hear say de lawmaker come around wit some local executives, dem go to de scene to chase am out of de area.

“Away, away” de angry youth chant as dem chase am to Tarkwa Maakro Ghana Commercial Bank.

Whilst dis dey happen, dem see woman who dey sell sachet water wey dem start dey collect throw hit am.

De youth group remain on de precincts of de bank dey agitate until police reinforcements come de place to restore order.

Local reporters talk BBC Pidgin say, de Ghana Police quickly intervene in de situation to stop dem from harming de lawmaker.

De youth groups talk say despite being dia representative for parliament, he just dey make promises about fixing roads but he no deliver, that be why dem chase am away.

‘I no make worried’ - Lawmaker

De Majority leader in parliament den lawmaker for de Suame constituency where de youth chase am talk say de incident no worry am.

He believe say dem go fit do same to any govment official not just am.

“I be de face of government so if dem bore sake of de scrapping of [road] surface and dust dey kill dem, dem go vent dema anger on de person so I no make worried” he talk.

According to de lawmaker, “de first group I talk to go well. But de second group talk me say dem no wan listen to any govment official.”