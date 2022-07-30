Monkeypox outbreak 2022 deaths: Brazil and Spain record first death from virus

Kontris wey record deaths in 2022 monkeypox outbreak

Brazil and Spain don report dia first monkeypox deaths.

One 41-year-old man for Brazil become di first pesinto die from di virus outside Africa.

Spain also announce dia own first death soon afta, dis na di first for Europe.

Na just Last week, World Health Organization (WHO) bin declare di monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

But infections dey usually mild and di risk to di general population dey low.

Monkey pox cases for Brazil

So far Brazil don report 1,066 confirmed cases and 513 suspected cases of di virus.

Data from Brazil health ministry show say more than 98% of dia confirmed cases na men wey dem do kerewa wit men.

Monkey pox cases for Spain

Shortly after Brazil announce dia death, Spain health ministry confirm Europe first death from di virus.

For inside report, dem say out of 3,750 monkeypox patients wit available information, dem don hospitalize 120 or 3.2% and one don die.

Monkeypox global cases

Dem no give further information about di victim.

According to di Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, na 21,148 cases dem don report worldwide.

Di monkeypox virus na member of di same family of viruses as smallpox, although e dey much less severe and experts say chances of infection dey low.

E dey occurs mostly in remote parts of central and west African kontries, near tropical rainforests.

Health officials dey recommend pipo wey dey at highest risk of exposure to di virus make dem offer dem vaccine – di pipo wey dey tok about na some gay and bisexual men, as well as some healthcare workers.

Last week, WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say declaring di outbreak a global health emergency go help speed up di development of vaccines and di implementation of measures to limit di spread of di virus.

Dr Tedros say di risk of monkeypox dey moderate globally, but high for Europe.

How to Protect yourself against Monkeypox

Even though health experts agree say di risks to di public dey low, see several tins you fit do to reduce your risk of catching di virus.

Dis recommendations na from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.K. National Health Service and WHO wey include:

Avoid contact wit pipo wey recently get di virus or those wey fit dey infected.

Wear face mask if you dey in close contact wit someone wey get symptoms.

Use condom and shine ur eye for symptoms if you recently change your sexual partner.

Avoid contact wit animals wey fit carry di virus. Dis include sick or dead animals and particularly those wit history of di infection, like monkey, rodents and prairie dogs.

Practice good hand hygiene, especially afta you come in contact wit infected — or suspected infected — animals or humans.

For example, wash your hands wit soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use personal protective equipment wen you dey care for patients wit confirmed or suspected monkeypox infection.