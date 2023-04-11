DSS don release my aide - Pastor Tomi Arayomi

Wia dis foto come from, Tomi Arayomi/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Pastor Tomi Arayomi from di RIG Nation and Pioneer Church for UK don confam say dem don release im aide, Emmanuel Ezerika.

Dis dey come afta di Department for State Services DSS bin gbab Pastor Arayomi, im wife and dia aide on Friday.

Howeva on Monday, di pastor reveal say di aide bin dey di same hotel wey im dey and dem bin tok for phone for ova one hour.

E add say "make I take dis moment to say everyone dey safe plus including my aide."

Di tori of di prophet arrest spread last week - DSS neva tok any tin about di why dem arrest di man and im wife.

DSS bin release di pastor and im wife before but im aide bin still dey dia hand.

Dia arrest bin come as dem bin dey allegedly dey DSS watchlist for di public speech wey Pastor Tomi tok.

Shortly afta di release of di pastor and im wife, dem comot di kontri sake of im wife and pikin dem.

How di arrest take happun

While di DSS neva reveal wetin di arrest dey all about, Pastor Tomi Arayomi wey call imself "Prophet of di nation" tok for statement to confam di arrest for Abuja on Good Friday.

E say about six armed agents wey no identify demselves as DSS or any law enforcement agency bin arrest dem and force dem to surrender dia mobile phones and enta di motors dem carry come and drive dem go wia dem later see say na DSS Headquarter.

“We fit confam say on Good Friday 7th April we land Abuja to visit one of our branches wen about 6 armed agents wey no identify themselves as DSS or any law enforcement agency pick us up.

"Dem force me, my wife, and my aide Emmanuel Ezerika to surrender our mobile phones and enta di vehicles then drive us to wia we later learn say na DSS HQ.”

Oga Arayomi say some of di officers bin cover dia faces wit mask and im no quick know say dem be DSS.

E say im no know di real grounds for dia arrest but dem interrogate dem wella.

Who be Tomi Arayomi

Tomi describe im sef as governmental prophet wey don get di privilege of consulting prophetically wit leaders of nations for dia homes for di United Nations and for Parliament.

According to di informate wey dey available on dia website, Tomi receive di Jesus for di age of 15 and begin ministry wen e be 16 and serve as pastor under Foundation Faith Church.

E serve for there and plant ova 10 churches on university campuses for UK as e dey study law for di University of Hertfordshire.

Bill Hamon and Dr Sharon Stone for November 2010 recognise im apostolic and prophetic anointing and commission am under Christian International.

For 2019, bifor UK lockdown, Tomi say God lead am to relaunch RIG Nation wey e start originally for 2007.

For April, 2020, Tomi launch Pioneers Church as an online church wey don attaract international audience on social media.

E dey married to Tahmar and dem get three children.