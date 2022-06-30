Osun govnorship election 2022: Candidates debate ahead of July 16 vote

Osun govnorship candidates debate dia plan ahead of July 16 election

Trade, investment, and agriculture na di major things wey Osun govnorship candidates roll out as di five major contenders meet for one debate wey BBC organise.

For one town hall meeting, di candidates wey dey contest for govnor seat across five parties, PDP, APC, Accord, SDP, plus di Labour party tok about di plans wey dem get for dem if dem win di election.

Osun State Governorship Election go hold on Saturday 16 July, 2022 for di southwest Nigerian state.

Wetin we call dis foto, Yusuff Lasun

For im opening speech, candidate of di Labour party, Yusuff Lasun say im wan focus on reforming education sector for Osun state.

Oga Lasun wey say im don do plenty ogbonge things for di sector wen im be dey represent di state for di house of rep, say im plan to continue di work.

Di Labour party candidate, Yusuff Lasun say im dey passionate to serve di pipo and alleviate residents from poverty.

Dis na why im wan become govnor for Osun state

E also mention say part of wetin dey important for di state na to drive business for di state.

Oga lasun wey say im be successful business man promise to use im first four years for office to help di youth find business landings for di state wey go encourage dem to thrive.

Wetin we call dis foto, Akin Ogunbiyi

Akin Ogunbiyi say im dey plan to focus on bringing businesses wey go bring investments come di state.

Ogunbiyi tok say e wan reform Osun Education sector, revive di agricultural sector inside di state to drive di economy.

Im plan to give Osun a new beginning if im become govnor.

Wetin we call dis foto, Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke wey bin don first contest election for 2018, say di reason why im dey recontest to become govnor for Osun na sake of di bad state of roads, hospitals, agriculture for di state.

Adeleke say im wan revive subsistent framing for inside di state and also empower farmers.

Di Osun State PDP Governorship candidate also touch on poverty alleviation as part of im plans if im become govnor.

Wetin we call dis foto, Omigbodun Akinrinola

Omigbodun Akinrinola wan focus on reviving trade and investment for Osun state if im become govnor.

Akinrinola note say Osun na civil servisse state and as goment no dey pay workers well and ontime , e no dey boost trade for inside di state.

Di SDP candidate plan to change dis things if im win.

Wetin we call dis foto, Gboyega Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola na di sitting Govnor of Osun State an e dey recontest under di ruling APC.

Govnor Oyetola wey dey seek re-election back into office say “ Di state try for security mata".

And say im dey plan way to reinforce di state security system and empower di police force if im enta to be govor again.

"We get farmer cooperatives plus herders, dis na why we no get Farmers-herders clash for Osun.

E mention as part of im achievement say di Central Bank of Nigeria for Osun na im carry second position out of all di banks wey perform well for Nigeria.

E tok say, “Since im become govnor, im dey uptodate wit payment of workers salary especially for pensioners and im plan to continue.

"I no dey owe worker salary and I no dey owe pensioners any arears."