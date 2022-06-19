Inec declare APC Biodun Oyebanji winner of Ekiti govnorshiop election
Inec don declare APC candidate Biodun Oyebanji, winner of di Ekiti govnorship election wey happun on Saturday, 18, June, 2022.
Di APC candidate win 15 out of 16 local goment areas for Ekiti state.
APC lead with 178,057 votes, SDP follow with 82, 211 votes while PDP get 67,457 votes.
Wbo be Biodun Oyebanji?
Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji na public servant wey be 55 years old
- Oyebanji come from Ikogosi-Ekiti for Ekiti.
- Im don serve as Special Assistant (Parliament Affairs) to di Governor of Ekiti State from 8th June 1999-2000 and August 1, 2000 to September 2001.
- Im also serve as Chief of Staff to Governor of Ekiti State between September 2001 to May 29, 2003.
- Oyebanji work as Commissioner, Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Service Delivery, Ekiti State from January 10, 2013 to October 16 2014, and also Secretary, Ekiti State Goment 16th October 2018 till December 7, 2021.