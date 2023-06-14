Why Fatma Samoura dey step down as FIFA Secretary General

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura go step down from her role for di end of dis year, di football join-bodi announce on Wednesday.

Her predecessor Jerome Valcke chop sack and ban sake of ethics violations.

Samoura, wey come from Senegal na one United Nations ogbonge pesin bin hold di post for seven years.

According to FIFA, Samoura bin play one key role as she transform di organisation.

Dem add say she bin bring back di credibility and break down barriers for FIFA.

Fatma Samoura for wetin she tok say "Na di best decision of my life to join FIFA.”

“I dey very proud to don lead dat kain diverse team. My first word of thanks go to Gianni Infantino sake of e give me dis dream job.

E don show trust, understanding and one incredible level of support, Samoura add.

Na pleasure to work alongside pesin wey don transform FIFA.

FIFA today dey better governed, more open, more reliable and more transparent organisation. I go leave FIFA wit high sense of pride and fulfilment.

“I bin get am for mind to share my news first wit di FIFA Council members next week but I know say e bin get one growing tok-tok about my position for recent months”.

"For now, I dey fully focused on di preparation and delivery of di Women World Cup wey dey come up for Australia and New Zealand.

"I dey look forward to spend di next six months to bring to life the 11 objectives wey President Infantino announce for di FIFA Congress for Kigali for March.

"From next year, I go like spend more time wit my family. I bin don love football since I be eight years old and I feel honoured say I dey dis journey, Fatma Samoura further tok.”

Samoura na trailblazer- Infantino

On im part, FIFA President Gianni Infantino say, “na privilege and honour to work wit trailblazer for di game.

“Ever since we meet, I know say she go dey superb for FIFA. Her passion and enthusiasm to drive change bin dey inspirationa Infatino add.

E further tok say, Fatma na di first woman, and di first African, to dey appointed to dat kind important position for FIFA.

We respect Fatma decision and I go like thank her for dat kind dedication and commitment to football.

Fatma go kontinu to contribute towards di development of di game and di social values together wit us.”

Fist woman, first African

Samoura na di first female and non-European to hold di role as head of FIFA administration, she be trailblazer from di moment she step into di Home of FIFA to gbab her new role afta her appointment for May 2016 by recently-elected President Infantino.

She don oversee extraordinary growth for women football ever since.

Fatma Samoura don oversee one complete restructure for FIFA.

Dat one include di appointment of two Deputy Secretary Generals, one new and fully developed Women Football Division, oneTechnical Development Division, one Chief Compliance Officer and improved programmes for FIFA 211 member associations.

She land for FIFA wit more dan two decades of experience as she bin work for di United Nations wia she serve for seven kontries: di Republic of Djibouti, Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Niger, Madagascar and Nigeria.

Fatma Samoura don work for places wey dey affected by war, violence and lack of women rights, she don often dey struck by di wey football, more dan anything else, fit make groups wey dey fight war to lay down dia weapons and bring joy even to pipo wey dey endure terrible suffering.