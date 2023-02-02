Authorities drop attempted rape charges wey dem sama Mason Greenwood

one hour wey don pass

Dem don drop di charges of attempted rape and assault against Manchester United footballer, Mason Greenwood.

Dem bin arrest di 21-year-old for January last year afta allegations surrounding images and videos wey come out online.

Later, dem charge am with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Di Crown Prosecution Service say dem discontinued di charges afta key witnesses withdraw dia involvement.

One spokesman say: "We get duty to keep cases under continuous review.

"For dis case, a combination of di withdrawal of key witnesses and new material wey come up mean say e no longer get a realistic prospect of conviction. "

"For dis circumstances, we dey under duty to stop di case."

"We don explain our decision to all parties."

"We go always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we go prosecute wherever dem meet our legal test ."

Within hours of di allegations wey surface online for di beginning of 2022, dem suspend di forward, wey don make one appearance for England, from playing or training with di Old Trafford club.

BBC don ask di club to comment.

Greater Manchester Police say e dey "only fair" to announce Greenwood go no longer face criminal proceedings.

Ch Supt Michaela Kerr say dem no take di decision "lightly".