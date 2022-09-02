Police narrate how man allegedly kill im parents with pestle for Jigawa

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria Police say dem don arrest one 37 year old Munkaila Ahmadu wey use pestle to kill im old parents for Jigawa state wey dey northern Nigeria on Thursday.

Di parents na 70 year old Ahmad Muhammad wey be di village head of Zarada Sabuwa and im wife Hauwa’u Ahmadu wey dey 60 years of age.

Some oda two pipo sustain injuries for di incident as Munkaila also use di pestle to beat dem and dem still dey receive treatment for Gumel General Hospital for Jigawa state.

E still neva dey clear why Munkaila allegedly decide to act dis way but tok tok pesin for police for Jigawa DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam tell BBC say dia preliminary investigation show say Munkaila dey of sound mind and no dey take drugs.

“On 1 septemer 2022 around 11:30hrs we receive information say one 37 year old Munkaila Ahmadu attack some pipo using pestle.”

“Our officers rush to di scene and we convey di four affected pipo to Gumel General Hospital wia doctors confam di death of 70 year old Ahmad Muhammad and im wife 60 year old Hauwa’u Ahmadu, both parents of Munkaila wey carry out di attack.”

Di two injured pipo Hakalima Ahmadu na step mother of Munkaila while Kailu Bagudu na neighbour wey try to intervene as di attack dey happun.

Di Police tok tok pesin add say commissioner don instruct say make dem move di suspect to criminal investigations department (CID) for swift look into di mata.

Just last month, Police for Katsina state bin arrest one 25 year old Najib Shehu wey dem say use pestle beat im step mother to death and wounjure im father after misunderstanding.

Tok tok pesin of Katsina Police Command Gambo Isah for statement yan say as a result of misunderstanding, Najib rush enter kitchen wia e grab pestle and begin hit im step mother, 60 year old Asiya Mohammed for head wey later result to her death.

Di suspect Najib no finish dia, as e use di same pestle to hit im father wey lead to am suffering several fractures.

Police say dem seize di pestle and investigation into di case dey continue at di time.

Some oda tori of pipo wey allegedly kill dia family members

For January dis year shock catch many Nigerians after one man for Enugu state allegedly kill im three children.

Im wife and mother of di children, Milliscent Amadikwa narrate give BBC Pidgin wetin hapun on dat day, 4, January, 2022 wen she come back from market to discover say her pikin dem dey miss for her house for 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene, Enugu state, Nigeria.

For April dis year, one 32-year-old miner allegedly kill im wife, Mercy Samuel for Jos, Plateau state wey dey north-central Nigeria.

Di Plateau state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo wey confam di incident to BBC Pidgin say Mercy bin dey live wit her husband along Vom road for Jos South local government area of Plateau State wen di incident happun.

She explain give say Mercy husband allegedly tear open her bele on di night of 17 April, 2022 around 02:00 WAT and den remove her intestine.

Dem rush Mercy wey be 25-years-old and mother of two to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos wia dem do her operation on Wednesday wia she die.

For October 2020, Hauwa Habibu na one woman wey Police accuse say kill her two children for Kano, north west Nigeria.

Hauwa according to Kano Police Command for northern Nigeria use machete and pestle kill six-year-old Irfan Ibrahim and 3-year-old Zuhura Ibrahim wey be her children inside her marital home for Diso area inside Kano city.