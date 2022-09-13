INEC voter registration: How to check your name for INEC voter register for 2023 election

How to check your name for INEC voter register for 2023 election

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria election office don remove alias delist more than one million newly registered voters.

Independent National Electoral Commission [Inec] say dem take out di affected voters afta one verification process and ‘’clean up’’ of dia register.

INEC for statement on Monday 12 September, say those affected na pipo wey register between June 2021 and January 2022 to get Permanent Voters Cards.

Di electoral commission say during dat period 2,523,458 pipo bin register.

But dem discover from records say 1,126,359 pipo registration dey ‘’invalid and so delisted’’.

E mean say nearly half of di registrations during dat period dey invalid.

According to di commission, dem detect ‘’double, multiple and ineligible registrants’’.

Dis tori go tell you how to check if your name dey INEC 2023 voter register.

INEC explain how you fit identify fake voters registration website 3rd August 2022

How to check your name for INEC 2023 voters register?

A﻿ccording to informate from di commission

Check your name wen INEC display di voters register.

Check INEC website

You fit check by sending a text message to dis number, 08171646879.

Text Format: State (space) last name (space) last five digits of your VIN. Example: Abia Chukwudi 54321.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How INEC verify di 2023 voter register?

Dem say dem use Automated Biometric Identification System to verify di voter register.

Na wetin di election commission explain for statement.

Dis latest informate fit cause panic among di newly registered voters.

But dem say at di end of di process, dem go publish di register for ‘’scrutiny, claims and objections by citizens.’’

Dem add say dis process dem important for credible elections.

Nigeria general elections go happun for February next year.