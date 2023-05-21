Sudan warring factions agree to seven-day ceasefire wey go start on Monday

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, More dan one million pipo dey estimated to don dey displaced since di war start

Di Sudan factions wey dey fight don gree to one temporary ceasefire as fighting between di two groups enter sixth week.

Oda ceasefire attempts between Sudan regular army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bin collapse witin minutes afta e begin.

But na one "ceasefire monitoring mechanism," go monitor dis new deal according to one US-Saudi statement.

As part of di seven-day humanitarian ceasefire, Sudan officials don agree to restore essential services.

Fight between di two sides don force di kontri enta serious kasala since e start last month, wit more dan one million displaced.

Qatar bin tok on Saturday say di "irregular armed forces" ransack im embassy for di capital Khartoum. Dem ask di authority to hold perpetrators accountable for di "heinous act".

Oda embassies, including Jordan, bin also dey ransacked bifo, along wit aid warehouses of di UN.

Stocks of food, money and essentials dey reduce fast and aid groups dey continously complain say dem no dey able to provide enough assistance for Khartoum, wia much of di violence don happun.

Dem dey beg both di regular army and di RSF to allow di distribution of humanitarian aid, restore essential services and withdraw forces from hospitals.

'Dis time ceasefire different'

Di United States and Saudi Arabia, wey sponsor di peace toks for Jeddah, say di ceasefire go start on Monday evening.

For one statement, di US State Department confam say dem bin make some attempts wey bin fail as dem dey try make peace for Sudan, but say e get key difference dis time.

"Unlike di oda ceasefires, di parties sign di agreement wey dem reach for Jeddah and e go dey supported by one US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire wey dey monitor mechanism," e tok, e no give more detail.

For Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken bin add say: "Time don reach to silent di guns and allow free flow humanitarian access.

"I beg both sides to keep dis agreement - di eyes of di world dey watch."

Di war break out for Khartoum on 15 April afta days of tension as members of di RSF don redeployment around di kontri for one move wey di army see as threat.

E bin also get power struggle between Sudan regular army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and im former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, wey lead di RSF.

Hundreds of pipo don die for di fight and di UN don warn say di situation go worse for Africa third-largest kontri, wia plenti pipo dey already rely on aid bifo di konflict.

Opportunity for humanitarian assistance

E don reach two weeks since representatives of di war factions first gada for di Saudi kapital for peace tok-tok.

On 11 May, both sides bin sign one commitment wey dem bin reason say go lay di groundwork for humanitarian assistance for Sudan.

But early dis week, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths tell tori pipo AFP say e bin get "important and shocking" violations of dat agreement, wey e add say fall short of one ceasefire.

Reports of violence across di kontri still plenti, wit eyewitnesses report of strikes on Saturday for southern Omdurman and northern Bahri, di two cities wey lie across di Nile from Khartoum.

One Omdurman resident remember say her house dey "shake" for early Saturday sake of "heavy artillery fire".