Sarah Adwoa Safo: How President Akufo-Adoo sack Ghana Gender Minister

How President Akufo-Addo sack Ghana 'absentee' Gender Minister

29 July 2022, 10:42 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

Ghana President sack Sarah Adwoa Safo de Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection from office wit immediate effect.

Director of Communication for de Presidency, Eugene Arhin Thursday evening announce de decision of de President inside press statement.

In de presser, de Prez appoint Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to step in as caretaker minister until he go make new appointment.

Absence of de Minister from work and her social media activity dey cause raise eyebrows.

Adwoa Safo talk say President Akufo-Addo know de reason for her absence, but also she dey take care of de medical neeeds of her child who no dey well.

So her family be one of de reasons why she no dey work, instead dey abroad to support de child who dey go through treatment.

But why Prez Akufo-Addo sack gender minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo?

Over 9 months leave from work

De Minister for Gender no report to office in over nine months for personal reasons.

Last year, de concerns about her absence from de Ministry raise concerns among Ghanaians.

In October 2021, office of de president inside statement extent en leave application wey for end August 2021.

Since dis time, Adwoa Safo no dey perform her roles as Minister.

In addition to being Minister, de lawmaker also no dey report for parliament.

De Gender Minister en absence from parliament also delay her govment chances of approving de planned e-levy on schedule.

Sake of dis, In December 2021 govment fly her into de country to participate in parliamentary vote for or against de e-levy after which she return.

‘Tiktok Minister’

While de controversy surrounding her absence dey happen, Ghanaians notice say de Minister make active on TiikTok dey drop videos where she dey sing and dance.

Dis bore more people who feel say she no dey take govment work serious.

Videos go viral as she dey sing along to some Ghanaian songs bore people who feel if she dey leave, then she for dey off social media.

Sarah Adwoa Safo profile

Sarah Adwoa Safo be Ghanaian lawyer and politician who enter parliament in 2012, dem born am on December 28, 1981,

She be daughter of Ghanaian businessman and industrialist, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, as a child she do home schooling, write her GCE A’ Level in 1998 wey she pass.

She enter University of Ghana at age 17 where she graduate Bachelor of Law in 2002. By October 2004 Ghana School of Law call am to de Bar at age 22.

After working as lawyers for some years, she contest parliamentary elections for Dome Kwabenya Constituency inside Greater Accra where she win de elections.

She rise through de ranks in her party, New Patriotic Party (NPP) as one of de leading political figure in de party.

After winning three major elections in 2012, 2016 and 2020 she get appointment as Minister in charge of Procurement in 2017 until 2021 where President Akufo-Addo appoint am Gender Minister.