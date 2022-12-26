Over 30 pipo die as heavy freeze hit America and Canada

For Canada, plenti motorists abandon dia vehicles sake of di heavy snow for di province of Ontario.

At least 38 deaths na im authorities don link to di heavy Arctic freeze wey continue to dey worry for US and Canada.

Officials say 34 pipo die across di US, and di worst-hit area na di city of Buffalo, for New York state.

Four deaths happun for Canada wen one bus roll over for one icy road near di town of Merritt, for di western province of British Columbia.

Di way di winter storm take heavy na sometin wey authorities no expect, stretching from Canada as far south as di Rio Grande.

US winter storm: Heavy weather continue to cause disruption

Forecasters say di storm go reduce in di next few days but dia advice to pipo na for dem to avoid travelling unless e dey very-very important to travel .

For days, di storm don spoil tins but dem don restore back power afta blackout bin happun earlier.

Fewer dan 200,000 customers dey without power as of Sunday afternoon EDT, down from di peak of 1.7 million, di Associated Press report.

Thousands of flights na im authorities don cancel, preventing many pipo from reaching dia families during di Christmas.

More dan 55 million Americans remain under wind chill alerts on Sunday.

Di "bomb cyclone" winter storm - wey dey happun wen atmospheric pressure drop, dey cause heavy snow and winds and e don disturb travel across di US.

BBC Graphic wey show how bomb cyclone fit develop

New York State Govnor Kathy Hochul - wey come from Buffalo - say : "Dis go dey for history as Buffalo most devastating storm."

"E dey [like] going to war zone and di vehicles along di sides of di roads dey shocking," she tell reporters on Sunday evening.

Residents still dey face "very dangerous life-threatening situation" and everybody for di area need to remain indoors, she tok.

Twelve deaths na im authorities confam for Erie County, wit some victims wey dem see dia dead body inside cars or snow banks.

Buffalo region na im dey particularly affected, with heavy weather wey dey disturb rescue efforts

Dem also report death wey dey related to storm for Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Colorado.

South Florida temperatures drop so low, sotay iguanas freeze and fall from trees.

Di western US state of Montana dey among di worst place wey dey hit by di cold, with temperatures dropping to -50F (-45C).

For Canada, di provinces of Ontario and Quebec dey suffer from di storm.

For Quebec almost 120,000 customers dey without electricity on Sunday.