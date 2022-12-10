Ogbonge American sports journalist Grant Wahl sudden death for Qatar cause shock

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

One ogbonge football journalist from United States don die as e dey cover di World Cup for Qatar.

Grant Wahl, 48, bin suddenly collapse as e dey watch di Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night.

Early reports dey suggest say im bin get heart attack, but dem neva still confam dis officially.

Last month, Qatar authorities bin briefly detain Wahl for trying to enta one stadium wearing rainbow shirt, in support of LGBT rights.

According to Qatar World Cup organisers, di Supreme Court Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Wahl bin “fall sick” for di press area and im bin receive “immediate medical treatment for di site.”

"Im fall sick for di Lusail Stadium media tribune, during last night quarter-final match between Argentina v Netherlands. Im receive immediate emergency medical treatment on site, wey continue as dem transfer am wit ambulance to Hamad General Hospital.

"We dey in touch wit di US Embassy and relevant local authorities to make sure di process of sending di body back home na according to im family wishes."

Wahl death cause shock and pain to di sports world.

For one statement, di US Soccer Federation say im dey "heartbroken" by di news.

"Fans of soccer and journalism of di highest quality sabi say we bin fit always depend on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and im major characters," e tok.

For one tweet, oga Wahl wife, Céline Gounder, say she dey in "complete shock", come add say she dey "so thankful" for di support wey she don receive from friends.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino say Wahl love for football bin dey "strong", come add say “everybody wey dey follow di international game go miss” im reporting.

Tok tok pesin for di Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, say: "We dey deeply sad by di death of di US journalist Grant Wahl.

"Grant dey known for im serious love of football and bin dey Qatar to cover im eighth Fifa World Cup.