Meet Alex Otti wey dislodge 24 year reign of PDP for Abia state

Wia dis foto come from, Alex Otti/Facebook

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don declare Alex Otti of di Labour Party winner of di Abia state governorship election.

Di State returning officer Professor Nnenna Oti, say Otti poll LP - 175,467 to beat im main opponent Okey Ahiwe of di Peoples Democratic Party wey poll 88,529.

Di state returning officer make di final declaration afta collating di result of Obingwa Local goment wey bin dey delay di final announcement.

From di results wey Inec collate Otti win 11 Local goment areas of Abia North, Abia South, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano, Isuikwuato, Ohafia, Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Umunneochi and Obingwa.

Alex Otti profile

Dem born Alex Otti on 18 February 1965.

Im na Umuehim village in Ehi Na Uguru Ancient Kingdom, Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State.

Akex Otti na di current govnor-elect of Abia State, Southeast Nigeria.

Im go im primary, secondary schools for Abia State but go University of Port Harcourt for in First degree wia im graduate wit First class for Economics for 1988.

Otti get MBA degree from di University of Lagos for 1994.

Im get plenti international courses including di Executive Development Programmes of the Columbia Business and Stanford Business School and Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania)

E also do one executive programme for INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

Im na Nigerian economist, banker, investor, philanthropist and politician wey from Isiala-ngwa.

Im be former Group Managing Director of former Diamond Bank Plc.

Im also be former govnorship candidate of Abia State under di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

For 31 December 2015, di Court of Appeal for Owerri remove Okezie Ikpeazu wey dey di Peoples Democratic Party as govnor of Abia State and declare Otti di winner of di April 11 and April 25 governorship elections for di state.