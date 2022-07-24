Experts tok wetin dey cause infertility for men and how dem fit tackle am

Tunde Ososanya, Broadcast Journalist

Male infertility na source of concern for married couples and dis na one of di factors wey dey scata marriage.

Na health issue wey some men dey experience wey make dem unable to give dia wife belle years afta marriage.

Male infertility nai dey make some married women dey engage in infidelity so dem go fit carri anoda man pikin give dia husband to keep dia marriage.

Cases of paternity fraud dey make headlines for Nigeria well well and many pipo wey be victims live di rest of dia life depressed.

BBC News Pidgin follow some health experts tok about s di cause of male infertility and possible solution.

Wetin be male infertility?

Male infertility na disease of di reproductive system wey make am impossible for man to impregnate im wife.

According to di World Health Organisation (WHO), infertility affect millions of pipo of reproductive age worldwide and e get impact on dia families and communities.

Di global health joinbodi tok say estimate suggest between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live wit infertility worldwide.

Dem say e get primary and secondary infertility. Primary na wen pesin neva give woman belle before and secondary na wen pesin don impregnate woman before.

Wetin dey cause male infertility?

One Nigerian Urologist, Dr Adebayo Bamisebi tell BBC Pidgin say di major causes of male infertility na wen pesin get low production of semen, abnormal functions of di semen, and wen blockage dey cause inability to deliver di semen accordingly.

E say wen couple dey try conceive for about six months or one year without any result, den possibility dey say one of dem dey suffer infertility.

Dr Bamisebi say wen fertility test show say di sperm count dey lower dan 15 million, naim be say di man get problem.

Di Nigerian doctor say e also get contributing factors wey dey cause male infertility and e include lifestyle changes, infections and hormonal imbalance.

E say one in seven couples dey infertile and half of dem na men get di problem.

Wen e come to lifestyle changes, Dr Bamisebi say excessive use and abuse of drugs dey cause male infertility.

E say sitting for longer hours or wearing tight underwear fit cause male infertility and advise men to always ensure say dem avoid dis kind lifestyle.

Dr Bamisebi say smoking and consuming alcohol excessively dey also cause male infertility.

Di urologist also say eating habit na anoda factor and e advise men to always eat healthy and ensure say dem dey take balanced diet.

“Anytin we eat, we gass eat healthy. Generally for lifestyle changes we gass eat very healthy,” di doctor tok.

WHO tok say common cause of male infertility na problems in di ejection of semen, absence or low levels of sperm, or abnormal shape (morphology) and movement (motility) of di sperm.

Anoda Nigeria medical practitioner Dr Seraph Obasohan also tok say excessive alcohol consumption and excessive smoking of cigarette and marijuana na common causes of male infertility wey pipo no sabi.

E also tok say tight underwear na anoda reason sake of say e dey increase di temperature around di scrotum and dis dey affect di semen.

Dr Obasohan say some drugs wey dem dey use for depression and bipolar disorder dey get side effect wey dey affect male infertility.

“E get some genetic conditions wey dem born some pipo wit, dia testes fit no produce semen. Condition like fragile x, di pesin go grow up as male but di testes no dey function properly, di pesin fit get male infertility,” di doctor tok.

Dr Obasohan also tok say testes of pipo wey get Klinefelter syndrome no dey function properly and dem dey get male infertility.

E tok say men wey get erectile dysfunction and dey experience weak erection or premature ejaculation fit experience male infertility.

Dr Obasohan say di semen gass dey deposited in di female reproductive tract before fertilisation fit take place but some men wey dey experience premature ejaculation fit ejaculate before dem penetrate and dem no go fit impregnate dia partner.

Di doctor say infection like gonorrhea fit also cause male infertility if e affect di testes.

Wetin you fit do tackle male infertility

Dr Bamisebi say solution to male infertility vary sake of say na different factors dey cause di health issue and dia treatment na based on findings.

E say treatment dey commence based on wetin doctor find out as di cause of di problem.

Di urologist say once doctor identify di cause of di infertility, solution dey for am.

Dr Bamisebi say e get some infertility wey dey warrant surgical correction and some na through administration of drugs.

E say men gass avoid excessive weight and ensure say dem consume balanced diet to improve dia fertility.

“Also, tins wey dey give a lot of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc dey helpful in boosting sperm production,” Dr Bamisebi tok.

On di oda hand, Dr Obasohan say if pesin wey dey suffer from male infertility dey smoke or take alcohol, dem gass stop am to get solution to dia problem.

Di doctor say anyone wey dey wear tight underwear and get dis health problem gass ensure say dem dey wear underwear wey no tight.