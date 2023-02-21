'Dem hack my Instagram and Facebook account' - Aisha Buhari tok after fake CBN statement appear for her page

Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari don disown di post for her Instagram and Facebook page wey allege say Central Bank of Nigeria order Deposit Money Banks to collect di old N500 and 1000 notes.

Aisha Buhari blame di post on criminals wey allegedly hack her account and add say she don give order make dem delete di post.

Di first lady also complain about di way di alleged hackers dey play with her social media account in di past.

"E don come to my attention say dem post one certain fake news for my social media handle, Instagram wey also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier dis morning. "

Earlier in di day, one post wey appear as press release bin show up for Aisha Buhari page wey bin alleged say di old N500 and N1000 notes gatz remain legal tender till May 1, 2023.

But afta di post, di Central Bank of Nigeria debunk di press release and advice di public to ignore di fake news.

Last week, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari bin direct di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release di old 200 notes for Nigerians to continue use am as legal tender.

Di President tok say di 200 go function as legal tender alongside di new 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.

Dis directive dey come one day after di Supreme court bin adjourn di suit challenging di naira swap policy to 22 February.

Di apex court bin earlier ask di federal goment and di CBN to suspend di naira swap deadline till dem determine di case wey some state govnors file.

Wetin be di Supreme Court order

Di Supreme Court give one interim injunction wey say make di Central Bank of Nigeria match brake for di February 10 deadline for di old N200, N500, and N1,000 as legal tender untill dem hear and rule on di mata last Wednesday 15 February, but court adjourn to dis week Wednesday 22 February, 2023

But oga of di CBN, Godwin Emefiele, no gree at all.

President Muhammadu Buhari announce last Thursday say only di old N200 notes dey allowed to be legal tender wit di new denominations for only 60 days.

Di announcement wey President Buhari give no sweet di belle of some APC Govnors.

APC governors like Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state bring out statement say make pipo for im state kontinu to use di old N1000 ans N500 old naira notes as legal tender.

Govnor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano plus Dapo Abiodun of Ogun all dey against di policy.

How Nigerians take di news

Nigerians still dey confused about di current situation. Even though many states and business pipo don comply with di order President Buhari give.

Over di weekend many Nigerians cari dia old notes go bank to go deposit for di Central bank of Nigeria.

However, some wey no fit deposit stil dey hope say Supreme Court go reverse wetin President Buhari don tok on Wednesday wen dem go hia and rule on di mata.

How di Naira re-design palava take reach dis stage

Afta CBN introduce im new design of some Naira notes sake of wetin dem call currency management problem, di apex bank first set a deadline of January 31, 2023.

Dem ask pipo to deposit dia old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes and receive di new ones, wit some withdrawal limits.

CBN later extend di deadline to February 10, 2023 afta kasala burst wen many pipo no fit withdraw cash.

Dis mata make Supreme Court to give order say make CBN march brake for di old naira notes to stop to be legal tender.

Na Three Northern States, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, bin file motion ex-parte on February 3rd, say make di top court stop Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

Di court wey bin sit on Wednesday to hear di mata, later postpone dia ruling to February 22, 2023 - three days before di kontri presidential election.

Govnor Yahaya Bello of Kogi states, and im counterpart for Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello wey drag CBN go court, also show face for di hearing.