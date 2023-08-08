Fountain of life church founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya don die

Wia dis foto come from, Fountain of life church/ Instagram

8 August 2023, 18:10 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Founder of Fountain of life church- one popular churh for Lagos state, Nigeria- Pastor Taiwo Odukoya don die.

E die on Monday, 7 August, for di United States, one statement from di church tok.

Di statememt wey dem release on Tuesday say ''we dey in total submission to you Lord''.

Pastor Odukoya lose im second wife, Pastor Nomthi to cancer for 2021 after dem bin marry for 11 years. Dem both get two pikin dem.

"She give me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys. I love her wit all my heart." Pastor Odukoya tok after im wife death.

E bin marry late Nomthi after im first wife and popular pastor, Bimbo die inside plane crash wey happun for 10 December, 2005.

Pastor Odukoya biography

Dem born Taiwo Odukoya for Kaduna state northern, Nigeria.

Na dia im bin start school bifo e later get higher education for University of Ibadan to study petroleum engineering.

Pastor Taiwo marry di late pastor Bimbo Odukoya and get three pikin wit her.

One of di pikin wey dem get together na Jimmy Odukoya wey play 'Oba' for di popular movie 'di Woman King'.

For December 2005, Bimbo Odukoya, plus over one hundred oda pipo bin die for plane crash for one Sosoliso Airlines Flight.

Na Pastor Taiwo and im first wife Bimbo Odukoya bin join bodi to form di Fountain of Life Church for 1992 wit better plans of how dem go change life wit di ministry.

For 2014, nine years after di first wife Pastor Bimbo Odukoya bin die, Pastor Taiwo bin query di investigation of wetin bin cause di plane crash wey take di life of im former wife.