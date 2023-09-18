'My eyes see plenti tins during election campaign' - Regina Daniels

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "22 year old Regina Daniels share her experience as mother, influencer and plan for politics for di interview.", Duration 8,17 08:17 Wetin we call dis Video, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels say politics for Nigeria no easy at all

30 minutes wey don pass

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels wey also be di wife of Nigerian ogbonge businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko say politics for Nigeria no easy at all.

Di 22 year old na di Social Secretary of di Senators’ wives association for Nigeria, she tell BBC Pidgin say even though e be like say she don chook one leg for politics, she no wan do am full-time, at least for now.

"My husband tell me say you too very soon you go contest, I say no, politics no be for me like dat. I sabi help pipo well well, I sabi listen to pipo, di ones wey I fit do, I go do, di ones wey I no fit do I go leave am.

"Politics tough, no be for me for now except I see sometin wey go ginger me, but for now politics no be for me."

Even though her husband wey she follow throughout di campaign period no like politics she say na she and some oda pipo ginger am make e contest for di 2023 election.

"My husband no too like politics na me and some of im friends, well wishers, party leaders and colleagues ginger am to contest for di 2023 election."

She explain say almost evritime wey she and her husband dey tok, im dey always tell her how Nigeria go take beta but yet I'm no wan contest. She gatz ginger am.

According to her, she tell am say "Babe you need to contest o, now na your time, pipo need to know and get different perception about you."

Regina Daniels also share her experience as mother, influencer and plan for politics for di interview.

Me and my husband cry during campaign

To carry out election campaign for Nigeria pesin need to dey mentally and physically strong.

Campaign mean say you go waka go almost all di places wey dey under your constituencies to solicit for votes.

Na during dis process wey Regina Daniels say dia eyes see pepper.

"My eyes see plenty tins during campaign, di ones wey make me and my husband cry sef dey plenti.

Di ones about di pipo and di ones about di main political system.

Pipo no really understand politics for Nigeria, dem just tink say na for pesin to just come out waka go dia.

E get places wey you gatz touch, wey you suppose see, tins wey you suppose understand about pipo." she tok.

Senators wives' association and wetin e be

Di Mass Communication graduate tok about di Senators wives association and her role.

She say di association don dey exist since but many pipo no too sabi am.

"Di Association na about di wives coming togeda to support dia husbands sake of say no be evritin man go fit do, especially to touch di lives of pipo for di constituencies. We dey also support di First Lady of di kontri."

"Women understand women and e get certain tins wey women no go fit go ask from dia senator."

"My role as Social secretary na to organise social events, to male sure say pur association dey in a beautiful light to di media and to also make sure say pipo understand di meaning of di association.

Politics, acting career and family

Even though di Nollywood actress no dey too show for feem like before, she tell BBC Pidgin say she still dey act feem but no be sake of money.

Di former Nollywood Child actor tok about her acting career.

"Acting na my passion, sometimes wen producer call me I go share almost half of di money dem go pay me give crew members for location.

Sometimes my husband go come, dash evribody almost all di money dem suppose pay me.

And my time too, sake of say I get plenti tins wey I dey do. Acting na wetin I dey do if I no get any oda tin to dat dat week."

About how she dey manage politics, acting, her business and children, she say God bless her wit supportive husband.

According to her, she and her husband decide say any how dem busy or waka reach, one parent must dey house wit di children.

"If I get work I go tell am, im go cancel im appointments or carry all im work come house, while me I go go work, work well wit my heart, knowing say my children dey okay.

'I bin no know say cash scarcity dey'

Regina Daniels also use di opportunity clear di air about one controversial video wey she bin post during di cashless policy era for Nigeria.

Nigeria goment bin introduce cashless policy, wey later lead to cash scarcity.

Di policy bin cause katakata for some parts of di kontri. Na during dis period Regina Daniels make social media post wey show new naira notes her husband give her.

For dis interview wit BBC Pidgin she tok sa she bin no kow say cash scarcity bin dey and na for location wia she go act fem her husband send di money for her.

"I no dey use money take do anytin, I no really see am from oda pipo perspective say wahala dey di kontri until wen I post.

"I just call my husband say I wan buy food for location make e send some cash, na my girl even tell me say make I tell am to give cash, I no know say na sake of cash scarcity, so my husband send di cash.

I just snap and post am o, as I see say e cause wahala, I con remove di post. But dat time I really feel bad."

Regina say before she dey make post and she no care to go back to read comments, but now she dey create time to go read comments on her post dem to see wetin pipo dey tok about her.