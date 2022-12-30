Nigeria Army neva rescue kidnapped female officer, Lieutenant Johnson

Wia dis foto come from, HQ Nigerian Army

24 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Army say tori wey dey fly say dem rescue one of dia female officers wey some unknown gunmen bin kidnap and torture for Southeast of Nigeria, no be true.

Inside statement wey di Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, release, e say di tori of her rescue na lie as her kidnappers never release am.

"Di NA wish to state say di information wey dey fly upandan dey unsubstantiated as di officer neva dey released from her kidnappers. "

Some local tori pipo bin report say di army rescue Lieutenant Phebe P. Johnson from di hands of her kidnapers afta one viral video show as dem torture di officer.

Di unknown gunmen bin kidnap Lieut. Johnson on Monday 26, December, wen she go visit her grandmama for Aku-Okigwe in Imo state.

According to one top military source, di officer relatives betray her by organising her kidnap.

Di army also say di rescue video wey also bin dey fly upandan na old video of arrest of one suspect before.

"Likewise, di video wey dey circulate wit rescue claim na old video of di arrest of one suspect wey di troops bin do earlier."

Video show kidnapped soja

Young Lieutenant Phebe Johnson just get her commission as Lieutenant from di Nigeria Army afta she complete her cadet training.

Inside di viral video wey dem di unknown gunmen date as 26 December 2022, di kidnapers bin strip her naked, tie her hands and legs, as she sidon for ground.

You go fit hear di voice of di unknown gunmen as im threaten to kill her for joining Nigeria Army.

“Here e dey happun live for Enugu, today wey be 26 of December 2022, e dey happun live and direct, one Lieutenant, two star for military.

"We go fight against our enemies, for una wey still remain in service, we go take you one afta di oda."

You go also hear am say, her torture and death go serve as warning to odas from south east wey still remain for Nigeria military.