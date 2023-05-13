'Kwara doctor wey allegedly dey sedate and abuse im patients go collect charge of rape'

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

one hour wey don pass

Kwara State poilice don reveal say dem go charge one Chief Medical Director wey dey accused of raping one of im patients wey im dey do surgery.

Dr Ayoldele Joseph bin dey caught for video on di 5th of May, 2023 wen e bin dey do surgery on one woman .

According to di police report, she bin fear say kasala fit burst during surgery for di hospital for Ilorin so she arrange her phone camera somewhere so e go record di surgery bifo di doctor put am to sleep.

Afta she bin wake from di surgery, she find out say she no wear any cloth and na wen she sabi wetin happun.

Dr Ayodele allegedly knack am as she still dey sleep

Police say dem carry out her own investigation wey lead dem to also see di video and confam di rape wit medical examination on di woman.

As dem parade di suspect, dem say dem dey prepare to charge di victim wit rape afta dem finish investigation.

Di mata also comot say Dr Ayodele dey face court mata on top di death of anoda one of im patients Nneka Akanike wey die for im hospital for kurukere way.

Police bin charge am for Criminal Conspiracy, Negligent Conduct, Causing Hurt by Act Endangering Life or Personal Safety of Oda and Culpable Homicide.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian law on rape

According to wetin Nigeria law tok on top rape matter, pesin fit dey sentenced to 14 years to life in pirison.

Howeva states fit set dia own laws on top rape mata.

Dat na how Kaduna bin fit pass di law to castrate rapist as well as Lagos wey recognise marital rape as rape, even though di rest of di kontri no get dat kain tin.