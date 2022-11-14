Teams wey don arrive Qatar for Fifa World Cup 2022
Teams don begin arrive Qatar, ahead of di first ever edition of di Fifa World Cup for dia.
Na 32 teams go compete for di tournament and dem dey in eight groups of four.
Di tournament go officially begin on Sunday November 20 and end December 18.
For di first time in di 22 editions, di tournament go happun for winter.
Fifa make dis move to avoid to play for summer sake of heat during dat period.
Checkout some of di teams wey don show for di Middle East kontri.
Senegal
USA
South Korea
Australia
Qatar 2022 World Cup groups
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
World Cup format and schedule explanation
Four matches go take place every day during di group stage, e go last for a 12-day period.
Di winners and di pipo wey finish second go qualify for di round of 16.
Just like Afcon, World Cup get third place match.
Di third place match go take place for December 17.
Which stadiums go host di World Cup matches?
Di group games go take place across eight stadiums wey be:
- Al Bayt Stadium
- Khalifa International Stadium
- Al Thumama Stadium
- Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
- Lusail Stadium
- Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
- Education City Stadium
- Al Janoub Stadium