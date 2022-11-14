Teams wey don arrive Qatar for Fifa World Cup 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

14 November 2022, 11:11 WAT

Teams don begin arrive Qatar, ahead of di first ever edition of di Fifa World Cup for dia.

Na 32 teams go compete for di tournament and dem dey in eight groups of four.

Di tournament go officially begin on Sunday November 20 and end December 18.

For di first time in di 22 editions, di tournament go happun for winter.

Fifa make dis move to avoid to play for summer sake of heat during dat period.

Checkout some of di teams wey don show for di Middle East kontri.

Fifa World Cup fixtures and all you need sabi 1st November 2022

Senegal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na Senegal national team for Hamad International Airport after dem land Doha, Qatar for World Cup

USA

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, T﻿eam USA wey dey Group B, na one of di first teams to arrive Qatar for di World Cup

South Korea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, South Korea wey dey Group H land Qatar on Sunday

Australia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Australia team aka Socceroos smile as dem announce dia arrival for Qatar

Qatar 2022 World Cup groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

World Cup format and schedule explanation

Four matches go take place every day during di group stage, e go last for a 12-day period.

Di winners and di pipo wey finish second go qualify for di round of 16.

Just like Afcon, World Cup get third place match.

Di third place match go take place for December 17.

Which stadiums go host di World Cup matches?

Di group games go take place across eight stadiums wey be: