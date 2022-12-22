How electrocution cause di death of ten pipo, injure odas for Kaduna state

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di houses wey burn as a result of di incident on Wednesday

For di pipo of Gwargwaje area of Zaria city inside Kaduna state (northwest Nigeria) Wednesday 21st December 2022 go forever be black after dem lose 10 of dia pipo as a result of electrocution wey happun for di area.

Apart from di loss of lives, di incident wey happun around 1am also lead to destruction of houses and shops.

Bala Jubril lose im wife to di incident and e tok how di whole thing happun.

How di electrocution take happun

Wetin we call dis foto, Murtala Mohammed Sani lose im life for di tragedy

“I bin dey inside room dey sleep when my pikin begin knock my door heavily saying fire fire I come tell am to use something quench am.”

“By di time I comot shouts don full everywhere for di area na so me and family comot outside but my wife go back in to remove her phone wey dey charge.”

“Unfortunately as she unplug di phone na im electrocution happun and she no get shoe for leg at di time wey worsen di situation.”

“Di electricity also affect all my family members but na only my oda wife lose her life.”

Bala say dem bin rush her go Gambo Sawaba hospital but unfortunately dem no get di required help on time and na so she lose her life.

Ahmed Zubairu wey dey stay di area yarn say na around 12:20am e begin observe wires dey smell and smoke dey comot as e siddon with im mama.

“Na so I rush comot to remove the electric fuse for di house but di voltage come high again na so e shock me and as my mama dey comot e also drop her down.”

Ahmad Umar Siddan lose im brother and im nephew for di incident and e announce dia death on Facebook saying anoda 6 neighbours of di family also lose dia lives.

Wetin we call dis foto, Emir of Zazzau wey be leader visit di area to condole with pipo

Emir of Zazzau visit di area to condole

Di Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli dey among di callers to di Gwargwaje area for Wednesday to condole with di pipo over wetin happun.

Di Chief imam of Zaria Imam Dalhatu Kassim also offer prayers for di pipo wey lose dia lives wey dem don since bury according to Muslim rites. ‘Electricity company dey investigate’

Di tok tok pesin of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) Abdulaziz Abdullahi tell BBC how dem take get information about di unfortunate incident.

“For Wednesday morning we get information say disruption of one wire happun for Zaria area and immediately we send our officers dey to find out wetin happun.”

“E no go tey wey we go release details of our investigations on di incident.”

Police dey also look into di mata