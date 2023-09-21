How 90 children land hospital afta dem chop cookies wey dem mix wit igbo

34 minutes wey don pass

Dem don discharge eighty-seven primary school children for South Africa from hospital one day afta dem chop cookies dem mix wit cannabis, wey dey known locally as “space cookies”.

Three of di students from Pulamadibogo Primary School for Soshanguve, north-west of di capital, Pretoria, still dey receive treatment.

Di provincial education authorities wey give di informate tok say di incident happun on Wednesday, 20 September.

On Wednesday, dem rush 90 learners of Pulamadibogo Primary School go one local medical facility afta dem begin experience stomach pain, nausea and some dey vomit afta dem allegedly chop space cookies.

Di Guateng Education Department post for dia Facebook page say according to di informate wey dem get, di 90 learners wey dey Grade R-7 bin chop wetin look like muffin, dem dey suspect say dey covered wit dagga (space cookies), wey dem buy from one street vendor on dia way to school.

Teachers wey witness strange behaviour from di learners for classes immediately alert emergency services for necessary support.

Wen emergency service arrive di school, dem attend to di affected learners for di premises before dem transfer dem go hospital.

Police don begin investigate di mata but e neva clear if dem go charge di seller.

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane don express "concern" about di incident.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane call on learners to dey cautious wen dem dey buy foodstuffs from informal vendors.

"Indeed, dis dey concerning for us, and we dey call for patience from parents while investigations dey under way and learners still dey recover," Chiloane tok.

"We wan learners to dey vigilant of wetin dem dey buy and chop, and cautious of who dem buy food from im hand. We dey wish all di learners wey e affect to recover fast-fast."

For June, di Democratic Alliance (DA) wey dey Gauteng demand di creation of proper vetting process to dey keep cookies laced wit drugs out of school ground.