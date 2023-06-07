Di biggest football stars wey dey on di move

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

39 minutes wey don pass

Argentina legend Lionel Messi go join American side Inter Miami afta im exit from French champions Paris St-Germain.

Messi win Ligue 1 for di two seasons wey im spend for di club but dem comot for Champions League last 16, wey mean say im time for France no bin dey very successful dia.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

E score 32 goals in 75 games for di club - and end dis season wit 16 goals and 16 assists for Ligue 1.

Dis im Miami deal include collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple.

But Messi no be di only big name footballer wey contract dey up.

Checkout oda ogbonge footballers inside dis tori.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Wia dis foto come from, ISABELLA BONOTTO Wetin we call dis foto, Sweden top goal scorer don retire from football

Afta several years wit AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic dey retire from football.

During im career, im score 511 goals for nine different teams, including PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Im retirement dey come afta im second spell wit AC Milan – e bin first join di club for 2010.

Ibrahimovic na Sweden all-time top-scorer wit 62 goals for im kontri.

Karim Benzema

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema na one of France greatest ever strikers

After 14 years wit Real Madrid, Karim Benzema dey leave di club for Al-Ittihad for Saudi Arabia.

Di French striker bin join Real Madrid for 2009, and for dat time e win di Ballon d'Or, award for di best footballer for diworld.

Benzema also win five Champions League titles wit Real Madrid, as well as four La Liga titles.

Sergio Busquets

Wia dis foto come from, Alex Caparros Wetin we call dis foto, Sergio Busquets win three Champions League titles wit Barca

Di Barcelona captain go leave di club afta 18 years. Im play 718 matches for di club, di third-most appearances of any player for di club history.

During im time at Barcelona, di team bin win di Champions' League three times.

Dey also won eight La Liga titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, and seven Copa del Reys.

Im describe im time for Barcelona as an "unforgettable journey".

Although im neva tok im next move, tori be say di Spaniard fit move to one of di Saudi clubs dis summer.

N'Golo Kante

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante go be free agent at di end of dis month.

Di gist be say de French player dey close to agreeing terms to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Tori be say one delegation from di Middle East club bin dey London on Tuesday evening to go over di terms of di deal worth wey dey around £86million a year.

Kante bin dey tok wit Chelsea but negotiations neva see green light.

Sergio Ramos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Defender Sergio Ramos dey leave French champions Paris St-Germain.

Ramos na di second high-profile exit wey di club announce afta Lionel Messi.

Di 37-year-old bin make 57 appearances for PSG and win two French titles afta im join dem from Real Madrid for 2021.

For now e no dey clear di club Ramos go play for next season whether im go remain for Europe or leave.

Roberto Firmino

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roberto Firmino don spend eight seasons forLiverpool

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino dey leave Liverpool wen im contract expire at di end of di season.

Di 31-year-old don dey wit di Reds since im join dem for £29m deal from Hoffenheim for June 2015.

Firmino don help Liverpool win di Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Club World Cup during im time for Anfield.

Im make 353 appearances for Liverpool, e score 107 goals and provide 70 assists.

Di Brazilian dey linked to Real Madrid and one club for Saudi Arabia.

Youri Tielemans

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Youri Tielemans contract wit Leicester City go run out dis summer.

D Belgium midfielder bin join di club on loan from Monaco for January 2019, before dem make di move permanent for den a club-record £40m deal for July of that year.

Na di 26-year-old, wey score di winner for di 2021 FA Cup final against Chelsea,

E dey leave di King Power Stadium afta dia relegation to Championship.

Premier League club Aston Villa dey eye Tielemans.

Ilkay Gundogan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na him score City two goals for FA Cup final against Man Utd

Di midfielder, present deal for Manchester City go expires dis summer.

Na Gundogan, score di two goals as City beat Manchester United 2-1 for Wembley to win di FA Cup.

Next Saturday Champions League final against Inter Milan fit be di 32-year-old final City appearance.

E join City from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for £25m for 2016.

Arsenal dey eye di German as well as clubs for Saudi.

Angel di Maria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Argentine forward contract wit Juventus go expires at di end of di season.

Di Maria wey don play for clubs like PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United na world cup winner.