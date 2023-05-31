Di top ten valuable clubs for Europe for 2022/23 season

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Ineos Group and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani dey eye to buy Manchester United

Manchester United na di most valuable Premier League club, according to one list wey business website Forbes release on Wednesday.

United, wey dey valued at $6bn (£4.8bn), dey second for di list behind Spain Real Madrid wey dey valued at $6.07bn – na di first time di two clubs top di $6bn mark.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also make di top 10.

Forbes' valuation of Manchester United increase by 30% since last year.

Di Glazer family put di Old Trafford club up for sale for November, both Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe Ineos Group don submit bids to buy United.

Real wey hold on to top spot from 2022 increase dia value by 19%, dia bitter rivals Barcelona wey bin top di list for 2021 dey third.

Since Forbes begin publish di list of di world most valuable football teams for 2004, na only Real Madrid and Manchester United don rank for top five each year.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United value increase by 51% to $794m afta dia Saudi-backed take ova and Champions League qualification for next season.

Who make di top 10?

Real Madrid - $6.07bn (£4.9bn)

Manchester United - $6bn (£4.8bn)

Barcelona - $5.51bn (£4.4bn)

Liverpool - $5.29bn (£4.2bn)

Manchester City - $4.99bn (£4bn)

Bayern Munich - $4.86bn (£3.9bn)

Paris St-Germain - $4.21bn (£3.4bn)

Chelsea - $3.1bn (£2.5bn)

Tottenham Hotspur - $2.8bn (£2.2bn)

Arsenal - $2.26bn (£1.8bn)

