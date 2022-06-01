Johnny Depp verdict: Johnny Depp win Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp win Amber Heard defamation case

1 June 2022

Johnny Depp on Wednesday win defamation case against im ex-wife Amber Heard.

Di American actress sue di actor sake of claim of domestic abuse.

Di Jury bin find out say Heard defame her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post article.

For di publication she bin write say she “be public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Di Jury rule say Heard statement about her marriage na "false".

And e cari "a defamatory implication" to oda pipo apart from Depp. Di verdict add.

Dem award Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m as punitive damages.

Di Jury don rule say proof no dey about Heard's defamation claims.

American actress, Amber Heard appear for court Wednesday as di jury don reach judgement on di defamation case against Johnny Depp.

As at now di actor, Johnny Depp dey for UK wia im go hear di verdict.

Na since last week, wey dem hear closing statements for case wey don grab di world attention by shirt.

Di court go hear di verdict on di seven questions of di case.

Many pipo don come to tok as witness for di case, including super model Kate Moss wey bin dey date Johnny Depp for di 1990s.

Wetin di case dey about

Mr Depp, 58, sue im ex-wife for $50m (£40m) for an article she write in which she claim say she be abuse victim.

Ms Heard, 36, counter-sue am for $100m.

Di jury of seven must come to unanimous decision for a verdict.

For December 2018, Heard write for one opinion piece for The Washington Post, describe her experience as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

"I feel di full force of our culture wrath for women wey speak out," she write.

"I get di rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men dem accuse of abuse."

She no mention her ex-husband or any oda alleged perpetrator by name.

But according to Depp complaint, dis three sentences dey amount to defamation anyway, dey affect im career and dey damage im reputation.

"Di op-ed clear implication say Oga Depp na domestic abuser dey categorically and demonstrably false," di lawyer of di star write for di complaint.

"Her allegations… na part of one big lie to generate positive publicity for Ms Heard and advance her career."

Depp fans dey 'nervous' outside courthouse as dem dey expect di verdict.

Judge Penney Azcarate arrive for di courtroom also bring in di jury.

Di session begin afta Judge Azcarate enta court but she won say "dis na court of law" and "outbursts no go dey tolerated".

Di court go on break. Di judge tell pipo wey dey court make dem no go far.

How Johnny Depp and Amber Heard relationship take waka

Depp and Heard start dey date for early 2012, afta dem meet on set of The Rum Diary a few years earlier.

By 2015, dem marry.But just 15 months afta dem make am official, dem say e don over.

Heard file for divorce and restraining order, as she appear for Los Angeles court wit injury for her cheek.

She say her den-husband - 23 years her senior - bin "violently" attack her and throw mobile phone for her face wit "extreme force".

E bin get oda alleged instances of harassment as well - "excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse", she write for court filings, "angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults".

Depp deny di abuse.

One judge grant Heard temporary restraining order, but hours before one civil trial over di order suppose start, she and di Pirates of di Caribbean star release joint statement say dem don rest di mata.

"Our relationship dey strongly passionate and some times e dey hot, but always we dey bound by love. None of dem make false accusations for financial gain. E no get any intent of physical or emotional harm.