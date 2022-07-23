Why e be say some pipo fit sleep for shorter hours and dey alright (or beta) dan odas?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

58 minutes wey don pass

How many hours of sleep per night pesin need to dey healthy? If your ansa be eight hours, e fit not dey correct like dat based on some new scientific finding.

"Dis one na misunderstanding. E be like say you dey say make evribodi dey 1.65m tall. And if dey shorter, you get problem," na so Louis Ptacek from di Department of Neurology for University of California, United States tell di BBC.

No be all of us need di same amount of sleep to rest wella.

And e no be mata of behavior or personal choice. E dey for di genes.

Some pipo dey genetically designed to sleep short sleep.

Dis one mean say wit like 4 to 6 hours of sleep for night, dem go wake up refreshed.

"E get some pipo wey dem call dem 'elite sleepers', and I tink say e make sense. Dem dey function wit small sleep and dem go still perform (daily activity) at high level. And e dey true dis one na real advantage for di world of work wey we dey we live," na so Dr. Ptacek tok.

Elite Sleepers

For di past 25 years, Dr. Ptacek and im team examine di sleep patterns of more dan 100 families.

"Wen we first start, all of our work focus on wetin suppose be di criteria for wetin we dey call ‘advanced sleep-phase pesin’.

Dem dey also call dis kain pipo ‘morning lark’. Dem dey go to bed early and wake up early.

"Some pipo enta our eye because dem be ova morning larks, but dem no go go to bed on time to meet our criteria.

Na we come sabi say e get some families wey get morning larks and also night owls."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na im we come dey tink maybe e get some tins for dis families – wey be natural short sleep - wey dey make some pipo go to bed late and dem go still wake up early and fuction like say notin happen.

As e be so dem don identify four genes wey dey related to natural short sleep, but e fit pass dis one. Di challenge be say dis genes dey very rare.

Dr. Ptacek estimate say maybe na only one pesin in like one thousand dey part of di "elite sleepers."

Di good news be say dem fit show di secrets of efficient sleep for all of us.

Di application fit get oda uses

Studies wey Dr. Ptacek team do don show say dis kain sleepers get higher capacity to adapt dan oda pipo.

"We get strong impression say dis pipo dey healthier dan average," na wetin di researcher tok, as e come add say:

"Dem dey sleep less and are still dey very functional, so dem dey sleep wit beta efficiency. Di question be say wetin e go come mean?"

And e be like say we fit dey close to di ansa.

For one new study, dem introduce genes wey associate wit "natural short sleep" wit some rats wey get Alzheimer disease. And di animals come dey tanda gidigba.

"Dis one dey very interesting because e possible say we fit apply di biological knowledge for therapeutic uses , not be only for neurodegenerative diseases, but also psychiatric diseases, diabetes, obesity, many cancers," na so Ptacek tok.

For somtin wey many of us go spend one-third of our life to dey do, e still get plenty tins we gats to sabi about sleep.

"Somtin dey happen wen we sleep wey dey allows us to restore our functions and get up di next day and work well. If we do well to sabi how sleep efficiency dey regulated, e fit get very big impact on human health."