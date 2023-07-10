Migrant boat wey carry 200 pipo from Senegal dey miss

Wia dis foto come from, SALVAMENTO MARITIMO/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Na over one week ago wey boat wey carry 200 migrants lost inside water

one hour wey don pass

Spanish rescuers dey search inside water off di Canary Islands for one boat wey dey carry at least 200 African migrants wey lost more than one week ago.

Di aid group Walking Borders say, di fishing boat carry dis pipo from di Kafountine, wey be coastal town for Senegal wey dey about 1,700km from Tenerife.

Spain Efe news agency report say, di group bin tok say plenti pikin dem dey dat boat.

Two oda boats like am wey dey carry more pipo don also lost sef.

Spain maritime rescue service tell Efe say dem don kolobi plane to join di search.

Di boat wey get 200 pipo on am bin comot Kafountine on 27 June dey go di Canary Islands.

Plenti informate no dey like dat about di oda two boats but Reuters tori pipo quote Helena Maleno from Walking Borders as she tok say one of di boats get like 65 pipo for am while di oda one get up to 60.

Dat one mean say di total number of pipo wey don lost from all di three boats don reach pass 300 pipo.

Dis tori dey land just few weeks afta Europe witness one of di worst Mediterranean migrant shipwrecks, wen one overcrowded trawler sink off di Greek coast.

At least 78 pipo bin dey confirmed say dem drown die, but di United Nations report say e pass 500 pipo wey still dey miss.

Di waka from West Africa for di Canary Islands be one of di most dangerous waka for pipo wey dey try japa.

One of di reasons be say dem dey usually use fishing boats take waka and di powerful Atlantic currents dey like beat those boats up and down as dem no strong.

Last year, at least 559 pipo die for sea wen dem dey try reach di Spanish Islands, na wet di IN International Organisation for Migration (IOM) tok. For 2021, na 1,126 pipo die.

But di IOM say informate about di number of waka from West Africa no too dey and dem no dey gree report shipwrecks.

E add say migrants dey normally come from Morocco, Mali, Senegal, di Ivory Coast and oda sub Saharan kontris.

According to Spain Interior Ministry, 15,682 pipo enta di Canary Islands without permission for 2022, wey be 30% less than di number of pipo wey go for 2021.