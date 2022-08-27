Why Russia block nuclear treaty agreement over activities for Ukraine



Russia don block di adoption of one joint declaration by United Nations conference on nuclear disarmament.

Di aim of di Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, wey di191 signatories dey review every five years, na to prevent di spread of nuclear weapons.

Russia dey against di draft text giving reason of "grave concern" over military activities around Ukraine nuclear plants, in particular Zaporizhzhia.

Participants for di last review for 2015 also fail to reach agreement.

Dem bin delay di 2022 meeting, wey suppose to happun for 2020 because of di Covid-19 pandemic.



Di failure to agree joint declaration dey come afta four-week conference for New York.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong say she dey "deeply disappointed" for di lack of agreement.

"Russia obstruct progress by refusing to compromise on proposed text wey all oda states don accept," she tok.

US representative, Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, say di US "deeply regrets dis outcome, and even more so on Russia actions wey lead us here today".

Reason wey Russia give



Russia dey against one section of di text expressing "grave concern" over military activities around Ukrainian power plants - including di Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, wey sia seize early on for di war inside Ukraine.

Di draft section also remark on "di loss of control by di competent Ukrainian authorities over such locations as a result of those military activities, and dia profound negative impact on safety".

Russia representative, Igor Vishnevetsky, tok say di draft final text lack "balance".

"Our delegation get one key objection on some paragraphs wey dey openly political in nature," e tok.

E add say oda kontries also disagreed with di text.



Di final document need approval of all kontries for di conference.

Some kontries, including di Netherlands and China, express disappointment say dem no reach any agreement.

Di Dutch tok say dem dey "content with di useful discussions", but "very disappointed say dem no reach any agreement".

Meanwhile, China ambassador tok say despite di lack of agreement, di process na"important practice of common security and genuine multilateralism".

Di International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons regret say "in a year wen a nuclear-armed state invade a non-nuclear armed state, meeting of nearly all kontries for di world fail to take action on nuclear disarmament",

while di Washington-based Arms Control Association say di conference represent "missed opportunity to strengthen di treaty and global security".

Di Non-Proliferation Treaty, backed by 190 kontries for 1970, dey make kontries wey sign up - including di US, Russia, France the UK and China dey committe to reduce dia stockpiles and stop odas from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Last week, dem temporarily disconnect di Zaporizhzhia plant from di power grid, raising fears of possible radiation disaster.

Russia military take control of di plant, wey be di largest nuclear plant for Europe for early March, but na Ukrainian staff still dey operate am under difficult conditions.

Di UN nuclear watchdog, di International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), dey expected to organise one trip to di Zaporizhzhia plant for di coming days to inspects facilities there.

Last week, Russia tok say dem go allow IAEA inspectors to visit di plant.