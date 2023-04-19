Mob attack Lagos transport bus afta pesin die from accident wey involve BRT and yellow buses

Wia dis foto come from, UGC/Twitter

one hour wey don pass

One pesin don die for one accident wey involve one BRT bus and two danfo buses for Ifako inwards Ogudu Bridge for Lagos.

How di accident take happun neva clear. Videos of di accident don spread for social media.

Di video show one man for ground wey be like say e dey unconscious.

In di meantime, di Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (Lastma) confam dis ontop dia Twitter page.

For dia Twitter page, Lastma say na BRT and one danfo bin get accident.

Eyewitness tok wetin happun

However one eyewitness wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say na one BRT bus and two danfo buses involve for di accident.

Di eyewitness also tok say na di driver of one of di danfo buses die instantly and area boys set di BRT on fire.

E say passengers of di danfo buses get minor injuries sake of di accident.

Di accident don cause ogbonge traffic along di 3rd mainland bridge from Alapere.

Di Lagos State Traffic Management Authority neva isssue official statemtent into di incident wey just dey happun.

Firefighters combat di fire

Di Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service say dem don handle di fire wey happun for di accident scene.

Adeseye Margaret wey be di director of di service release statement to confirm di incident.

She no also mention if na 'area boys' set di BRT bus on fire but dem say dem rush down to di scene of di accident to combat di fire.

“Di accident dey reported at 09:33 hours, Wednesday while Alausa Firefighters crew rush down to di scene wey involve one commercial 14-seater volkswagen bus and one Brt bus wey catch fire.

“Operational firefighting commence and we hand over one male adult to di police from Ogudu Division,” Margaret tok.

She say di driver wey die dey ride alone while di BRT and im assistant escape wit minor injury.

Accident for Nigeria highways

Accident for Nigeria highways na one of di issues wey dey give authorities concern.

Di Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) dey hammer on di need to drive safely sake of say life no get duplicate but instead of dia sensitization to reduce road accidents, e dey go up.

FRSC tok say na 3,700 die for vehicle accident for di kontri between January and October 2022.

Accidents don turn many pipo to widows, widowers and orphans and pain wey dis menace don cause dey indescribable.

Dis na why FRSC dey always remind motorists say make dem no speed or drive wen dem don drink.

Anoda tin wey dey cause accident for highway na one way driving.

For 9 March, 2023, one danfo bus drive against one-way and collide wit one Honda Civic car for Meiran area of Lagos.

Di driver of di Honda Civic car die instantly for di accident. Dis happun di same day wey one passenger train crush one bus for di Ikeja area of the state.