Why New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden wan step down

19 January 2023, 06:04 WAT

Jacinda Ardern don announce say she go quit as New Zealand prime minister next month, say she no longer get "enough for di tank" to lead.

Ms Ardern choke up as she tok how six "challenging" years on di job don affect her.

She go step down as Labour Party leader no later dan 7 February.

Dem go vote in di coming days to determine her replacement.

New Zealand go hold a general election on 14 October.

Ms Ardern, 42, say she don take time to consider her future over di summer break.

"I don hope say I go find wetin I need to carry on over dat period but, unfortunately, I never find, and I no go dey do well for New Zealand to continue," she tell reporters.

Ms Ardern become di youngest female head of goment for di world wen she dey elected prime minister for 2017, at di age of 37.

And a year later, she become di second elected world leader to ever give birth while in office.

She walk New Zealand through di Covid-19 pandemic and di recession, di Christchurch mosque shootings, and di White Island volcanic eruption.

"Na one tin to lead your kontri through peace time, na anoda to lead dem through crisis," she say.

"Dis events... don dey taxing becos of di weight, di sheer weight and continual nature of dem.

Dem never really be any moment wia e ever feel like we just dey govern.

"Ms Ardern lead di Labour Party to a landslide election victory for 2020, but her domestic popularity has declined to new lows in recent months, according to opinion polls.

However Ms Ardern say she no dey resign becos she believe say Labour no fit win election, but because she believe say dem fit.

"We need a fresh set of shoulders for dat challenge," she tok.

Deputy leader Grant Robertson say e no go contest di leadership vote, wey go happun on Sunday.

If one candidate no fit get di support of two-thirds of di party room, di vote go go to di Labour lay membership.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pay tribute to Ms Ardern as a leader of intellect, strength and empathy.

"Jacinda don be strong advocate for New Zealand, inspiration to so many and a great friend to me," e write on Twitter.

Ms Ardern list her goment achievements on climate change, social housing and reducing child poverty as ones she dey particularly proud of.

But she say she hope say New Zealanders go remember her "as someone wey always try to be kind".