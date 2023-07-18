Compressed natural gas dey safe and cheaper for cars?

Author, Tunde Ososanya

Reporting from Lagos, Nigeria

Di removal of fuel subsidy dey make Nigerians tink outside di box as many pipo no fit cope wit di new price of petrol.

On Tuesday 18 July, filling stations for di Nigerian capital Abuja and and across di kontri bin adjust dia petrol pump price of 537 naira per litre to ova 600 naira per litre.

Dis adjustment in price dey come weeks afta filling stations across di kontri adjust dia petrol pump price from 198 naira per litre to ova 500 naira per litre sake of say President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for im inaugural speech on 29 May tok say di 2023 budget no get provision for fuel subsidy.

Nigerians don begin embrace alternative sources of power to di extent of converting dia generators from petrol-powered to liquefied natural gas-powered, wey experts say e dey safe to use, and dis confirmation calm di nerves of pipo wey bin dey fear about di danger of di conversion.

Sake of di cost of fuelling cars for dis era of fuel subsidy removal, some Nigerians don begin convert dia petrol-powered cars to compressed natural gas-powered, and di fear from from some pipo be say dis conversion dey dangerous as di converted cars fit explode.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Motorists queue to buy fuel as queues return for Central Business Districts Area for Abuja, on May 30, 2023 atfa President Bola Tinubu tok say 2023 budget no get provision for fuel subsidy.

Di conversion dey safe and cheaper?

BBC Pidgin follow one Nigerian expert on renewable energy, Engineer Patrick Ezenachi tok on weda e dey safe and cheaper to convert petrol-powered cars to compressed natural gas-powered.

Engineer Ezenachi say dis kind conversion dey very safe and affordable as e also add say vehicles wey dem convert from petrol-powered to compressed natural gas dey emit less carbon.

Speaking about di safety concern, e say no engineering design dey achieve 100 percent efficiency and say wit all safety measures put in place e no get any cause for alarm.

‘Dis conversion dey cheaper, cleaner and e get less carbon footprint. No be our net zero goal be dat?’ Engineer Ezenachi tok.

On how much e go cost, di expert say e go cost between 200,000 naira and 300,000 to purchase di kit wey dey needed to convert petrol car to compressed natural gas-powered. E add say dis price go depend on di condition of di car.

E dey make engine last longer

Anoda Nigerian engineer, Fahiz Olamilekan say dis conversion dey safe and e dey make engine last longer compared to wen engine dey run on petrol or diesel.

Engineer Olamilekan say e dey economical and pesin fit decide to switch from petrol to gas or gas to petrol.

According to di Lagos-based engineer, pipo wey wan convert dia vehicle gatz patronise certified professionals wey go ensure say safety measure dey in place.

How to do di conversion

Pipo wey dey do di conversion go install compress natural gas (CNG) system for di car wey dem wan convert. Na inside di boot dem go place di CNG cylinder.

Na inside di bonnet dem go install gas regulator, and na where di gas wey dey inside di boot go pass through. From di gas regulator, di gas go supply di sequential injection rail wit gas.

Through some pipes wey dey connected to di consequential injection rail, gas go enta into di engine of di car.

E get one switch control for di driver side of di car wey you go operate wen you wan switch from petrol to CNG or from CNG to petrol.