Seven cool facts about Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup

Di 2022 Fifa men World Cup for Qatar na just 19 days away.

32 teams go compete for eight groups wey include five African teams.

Di five African teams wey qualify na Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.

Some big names go miss out on di tournament sake of injury.

Defending champions France go dey without Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba while Portugal go miss Diego Jota for di tournament.

Fun facts about Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup

E get many tins wey make di Fifa World Cup for Qatar unique.

Dis na some of di fun facts about di tournament wey pipo dey look forward to.

First-ever Winter World Cup: Di 2022 edition of di competition go be di first-ever winter World Cup – dis na if you look am from di northern hemisphere.

Di World Cup bin dey usually hold for di middle of di year but wen Qatar get right to host, Fifa need to consider di weather.

Sake of say e dey for Middle East, Qatar get high temperatures wey fit reach up to 50 degrees Celsius sometimes.

Di most expensive: Based on estimation Qatar dey spend around $200 billion on infrastructure projects – dis one include di construction of stadiums, highways, hotels, and so on.

E go make dis World cup one of di most expensive World Cups in di history of di game.

Few stadiums: Na 32 teams dey compete for di competition wit 64 games to play but na only eight stadiums go host all di games.

Dis na di lowest number of venues for di World Cup in recent years - Di last time any host kontri use six stadium for di world cup na for Argentina ’78.

In fact, out of all di eight venues selected to host di tournament na only one dem renovate – di kontri build seven new stadium sake of di competition.

Air-conditioned stadiums: One of di most important points to note about di host nation for FIFA 2022 be say Qatar dey hot well-well during di day.

To tackle di issue, Qatar come up wit an brave solution. For di first time ever, one kontri go host di Fifa World Cup inside fully air-conditioned stadiums.

All di eight venues for Qatar go dey fully air-conditioned.

First time Qatar dey play for World Cup: Dis na di first time Qatar go participate for di World Cup competition. Dia national team don attempt to several times but dem no dey qualify. Hosting di tournament give dem automatic chance to qualify for di World Cup.

Female referees: For di first time for di World Cup history, female referees go officiate for center field for di matches.

Di three female refs na; Salima Mukansanga, aged 33, Yoshimi Yamashita, aged 36, and Stephanie Frappart, aged 38.

Dem follow for di 36 referees wey go manage di matches for di tournament.

All African coaches: For di first all di African teams wey qualify for di World Cup go dey managed by di kontri men.

Di coaches na Walid Regragui (Morocco), Aliou Cissé (Senegal), Rigobert Song (Cameroon), Jalel Kadri (Tunisia), and Otto Addo (Ghana).

Di most commutable: Qatar na small kontri. Since di size of di kontri dey so small to go from one place to anoda no be problem.

Host cities like Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, and Al Rayyan dey close to each oda.