Ecuador beat hosts Qatar for di World Cup opener

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Valencia (centre-right) spend three years for West Ham between 2014-2017 - including a loan spell for Everton - before e move go Mexican side Tigres UANL

one hour wey don pass

Hosts Qatar lose dia opening game for di 2022 Fifa World Cup afta dem collect 2:0 beating from Ecuador for Al Bayt.

Felix Sanchez men don dey togeda for camp for di last six months to prepare for di tournament and work on dia skills but dia nervous and disorganised performance lead to a loss.

One dramatic opening to di match see as Enner Valencia bin head di ball into di net only three minutes into di game but di referee say di goal na offside.

Thirteen minutes later, Ecuador take di lead afta Valencia dribble round Qatari goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb wey hold im shin and di referee point di spot wey land dem penalty.

Di second half be a more balanced affair but none of dem score again.

Many supporters bin don comot di stadium for di interval and no return wey make di stadium dey half empty for much of di second period.

Dis one contribute to flat atmosphere both off and on di pitch.

Star men Almoez Ali and captain Hassan Al Haydos dey substituted wen e remain 20 minutes to di end of di match.

With Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal and three-time finalists di Netherlands to come, e bin look like Qatar easiest game on paper but dem dey totally outplayed.