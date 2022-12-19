'I no like wen pipo give me money like say I be beggar' - Nsidibe Jacob

31 minutes wey don pass

No be evri body wey dey physically challenged dey get di courage to do tins for dem sef especially wen e come to survival.

Nsidibe Sunday Jacob na middle aged man wey no fit use im leg waka but im dey use im hand well.

For dis interview wit BBC Pidgin, Jacob tok how im dey inside dis condition wey im no fit use um leg.

E also tok about im life and wetin push am into going to learn how to fix bicycle, wheelchair and tricycle wey pipo dey call keke napep.

‘Dem no born me like dis’

Jacob get skill wey many pipo no get – including pipo wey get dia complete body.

“Dem no born me like dis,” e tok.

E say wen im mama born am, im bin dey waka wit im two legs.

But some tin happun much later and afta just 2-3 years im no fit use di leg waka again, according to di tori wey dem tell am.

“One day I siddon and just feel my body dey melt like fufu wey make my mama carry me.

“Na dat time dem discover say I no fit waka again. Na why I dey like dis,” e tok.

‘Notin wey I no fit do’

Wetin we call dis foto, Nsidibe Sunday Jacob

Nsidibe Sunday Jacob say e take am some time to learn di repair work wey don dey pay am.

E say di only tin wey physical pesin fit do “wey I no fit do na to climb tree.”

Di man say di most challenging part of im work na to straight di wheel, di fork and frame no easy.

“Wetin I no like for dis bicycle business be say pipo dey look down on me.

“Wen dem bring work for me and I charge dem, dem go say di money wey dem wan pay me no worth am but dem go just give me becos of my condition.

“Wen dem tok like dat, e dey pain me.”

E say before now im dream work na to become a medical doctor or a Surgeon but im condition no gree am to fit achieve dat dream

‘One day, miracle go happun’

Nsidibe Sunday Jacob say di main tin wey make am dey do dis work na becos im no dey like beg.

E say im no dey regret im condition becos im believe in God and hope say one day some tin good go happun to am.

“Wen I waka for road and any body come give me money I go tell di pesin thank you but I no go collect di money.

“Dis na becos I get wetin I dey do. My hope evri time na say God go provide wetin I go chop. No be for me to dey go beg.