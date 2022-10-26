W﻿hy dem dig up bodi of UK tourist for Kenya two years afta her death

Wia dis foto come from, Imran Admani

one hour wey don pass

Police for Kenya on Wednesday go dig up di body of one British tourist wey die two years ago to sabi wetin really happen for her death.

Ms Luftunisa Kwandwalla, 44, from Leicester, UK, die for August 2020 inside di house of one controversial cult leader for Kenya coastal city of Mombasa.

Dem say her initial cause of death na cardiac arrest, but her family claim say dem kill am and bury her body to quickly hide evidence.

Early dis month, one Kenyan court grant di family orders to do autopsy to sabi wetin really kill her.

Dem dey dig di body out on body on Wednesday afternoon for di presence of some of her family members and dem go carry out autopsy later for di day.

How di mata reach here?

Ms Kwandwalla arrive for Kenya as tourist for August 2019 to visit members of her husband family, na so her brother tok.

She bin dey due to return to di UK several months later, but coronavirus lockdown and travel restrictions prevent am to leave Kenya.

Dat time she come join one controversial cult for Mombasa, according to her family.

Tori wey bin comot bin say Lutfunisa Kwandwalla die for 2020 for di house of one spiritual leader, but authorities bin say she die of "natural causes" and no make any arrest.

Her family allege say dem kill her and bury her body quickly to hide evidence.

Afta dem carry di mata go court, dem win bid for post-mortem, wey dem go run now to take show how she take die.

"Di court order na victory for justice - na touch and go," her brother Imran Admani tell BBC.