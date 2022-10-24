'Pipo dey tink say we be twins but we no relate at all'

one minute wey don pass

T﻿unde Ososanya

Broadcast Journalist

Wetin we call dis foto, H﻿abibat (left) and Anuoluwa (right)

“I bin wan enta bus, and one pesin wey dey inside di bus kon shout Habibat wetin you dey do for here? I tell am say I no be Habibat, say I be Anuoluwa, but di man no gree, he say I be Habibat im daughter.”

Dis na wetin 21-year-old Ezekiel Anuoluwa tell BBC News Pidgin as she narrate how she take meet her doppelganger - look-alike, 20-year-old Yusuf Habibat.

Anuoluwa tok say afta she convince Habibat papa say she no be im daughter, di man tell am say she resemble im daughter well well.

According to di young lady, di man bin collect her number and tell am say she go give Habibat her number make she call am.

She say wen she reach house dat day, she see WhatsApp message from Habibat wey don send am her picture of herself.

Anuoluwa say she show her mama di picture and ask am who dey inside am, but her mama say na she dey inside di picture.

“I tell my mama say no be me dey inside di picture, say make she check am well. She say na me, kon still ask say wia I see di cloth wey I bin wear, say she neva see di cloth for my body before.”

Di young lady say she bin ask her mama if na twins she born, but she tell am say she see wit her eyes for delivery room say na only one pikin she born.

‘Pipo dey tink say we be twins’

Wetin we call dis foto, H﻿abibate and Anuoluwa turn sisters afta dem discover say dem be look-alike

Anuoluwa say ever since she and Habibat meet and dem dey waka for road, pipo dey always tink say dem be twins and dem dey hail dem.

“Even wen she come my school, pipo bin ask me if I be twins, and I tell dem say I be twins. I no dey tell dem say we just resemble.”

Anuoluwa say she neva believe say she go see pesin wey go resemble am like Habibat.

She say she tank God say Habibat no be criminal, say naso dem for just carri am go as pesin wey authority dey look for.

“For dis life wey I come so, I no know say I go even see pesin wey no dey related to me by blood wey go resemble me, but as I kon see Habibat, I kon know say God dey wonderful.

Habibat tok say she be di only girl for her family and ever since she don meet Anuoluwa, she don become her sister.

“If I no talk to her for a day, I no go get myself. As we dey so, we don become blood.

Habibat say di plan for both of dem na to succeed in life togeda and everitin wey dem dey do gaz be togeda.

Wetin dem get in common

Wetin we call dis foto, H﻿abibat say she no dey dey okay if she no tok to Anuoluwa for one day

Apart from say Anuoluwa and Habibat resemble facially, dem also get di same height and both of dem dey study education courses for higher institution.

While Anuoluwa dey study Physical Health Education, Habibat dey study Business Education. Both of dem also dey very emotional, Anuoluwa tok.

Anuoluwa say na di same birthmark wey dey her lap dey Habibat chest.

Wetin be doppelganger?

Doppelganger na di carbon of anoda pesin despite say di two no dey related by blood. Na German word wey mean “double walker” or “double goer”.

Di two pipo wey be doppelgangers no only just resemble, dem also walk di same way, act di same way, talk di same way, and dress di same way.

E go dey hard for relative or friend wey see your doppelganger and tok say no be you dem see, sake of say di resemblance too much.

In di past, pipo bin dey superstitious about doppelganger as dem believe say na bad luck if dem see pesin wey be dia double.