Tech worker chop arrest over Cash App founder Bob Lee killing

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Bob Lee

12 minutes wey don pass

Police don gbab one self-described tech entrepreneur over di fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee for San Francisco .

Di suspect na 38-year-old Nima Momeni from Emeryville, California. Oga Lee and Oga Momeni sabi each oda, police tok.

According to one LinkedIn profile for Oga Momeni, im na technology consultant and start-up owner.

Police find Oga Lee, 43, unconscious with stab wounds on 4 April near San Francisco city centre.

E kpai for hospital from im injuries.

For one news conference on Thursday, San Francisco Police Department chief William Scott announce Oga Momeni arrest.

Oga Scott say dem don charge Oga Momeni with murder and now dey custody for di San Francisco County Jail.

E no elaborate on how Oga Lee and di suspect take sabi each oda.

For 2011 dem charge Oga Momeni with a misdemeanour for carrying a switchblade, criminal records show, but di case bin dey dismissed after e take a plea deal.

Oga Momeni LinkedIn say im na di owner of one company called Expand IT, Inc.

Prosecutors dey seek to hold Oga Momeni without bail. Arraignment hearing don dey scheduled for Friday.

Oga Scott say di "case no dey closed" despite di arrest, and an investigation still dey go on into Oga Lee death.

Mission Local, a regional news outlet, na im first report on di arrest and identify di suspect as someone wey dey work for di tech industry.

Citing police sources, Mission Local report say Oga Lee and di suspect bin dey inside one vehicle together and do gbasbos before Oga Lee dey stabbed.

Police officers first respond to reports of di stabbing at around 02:35 local time (09:35 GMT) on 4 April.

Di San Francisco Standard view CCTV footage wey show as Oga Lee dey waka down one deserted alleyway, seemingly looking for help.

E dey stumble towards a parked car and lifting up im shirt to reveal im wound, but di vehicle drive off before di tech entrepreneur falls to di ground.

Police find Oga Lee unconscious for di Rincon Hill neighbourhood with two stab wounds to im chest, and start to administer aid before dem rush am to hospital.

E na di chief product officer of di cryptocurrency company MobileCoin.

Oga Lee also dey credited with founding Cash App, one smartphone-based platform wey allows person-to-person money transfers. Di app dey popular for di US and worth $40b, according to Forbes.

Im death garnered many tributes from figures for di US tech industry.

E dey also start criticism against authorities for San Francisco for dia response to di city violent crime.

During Thursday news conference, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins address di criticism by saying her office and police don"worked tirelessly" to solve Oga Lee case and odas.

She also accuse those wey link Oga Lee murder to overall safety for San Francisco of making "reckless and irresponsible" statements.

Ms Jenkins specifically mention Elon Musk by name, wey tweet after Oga Lee stabbing say "violent crime for San Francisco dey sacre person and even if dem catch di attackers, dem dey often release dem immediately."

She tok say tweets like im"assumed incorrect circumstances about Oga Lee death [and] serve to mislead di world for dia perceptions of San Francisco".

Police statistics suggest San Francisco murder rate dey fairly consistent. Na 56 murders dey last year, and 56 di year before. Di city seems on track for a similar homicide rate dis year.

According to di San Francisco Chronicle, di city get unusually high rates of property crime, such as theft and burglary, though lower-than-average rates of violent crime compared with oda US cities.

Whole Foods temporarily bin close im flagship San Francisco store on Monday citing concerns about worker safety.