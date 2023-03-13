Wetin happun for di 2023 Oscars

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

From di Indiana Jones reunion to di first Indian original song ova Lifet Me Up, plenti tins happun for dis year Oscars.

Asian-American feem, Everything Everywhere, All at Once top di leads and break records as dem win seven awads for di night including di ogbonge Best Picture.

Dis na also beta comeback nights for two actors including di Costume Designer for Black Panther.

Also, also dis go be di first Oscar wey Nigerian musician Tems go attend even though she no get di original song awards.

Dis na evri tin wey happun everywia for di Oscars, all at once.

Fill list of Academy award winners

Best picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor - Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best actress - Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor - Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress - Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director - Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original song - Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best original score - All Quiet on the Western Front

Best makeup and hairstyling - The Whale

Best costume design - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original screenplay - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best adapted screenplay - Women Talking

Best sound - Top Gun: Maverick

Best film editing - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best production design - All Quiet on the Western Front

Best visual effects - Avatar: The Way of Water

Best international feature film - All Quiet on the Western Front

Best animated feature - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Best documentary feature - Navalny

Best live action short - An Irish Goodbye

Best documentary short - The Elephant Whisperers

Best animated short - The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Who be some of di best dressed for di Oscars

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Rihanna wit her baby bump make an appearance as she bin sing Lift Me Up.

Black Panther actress, Angela Bassett also slay in purple as she get nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate bin also comot in shiny dress for di award show as she be executive producer of one documentary short wey get nomination wey dem call Stranger at the Gate

Oda stars wey slay na Zoe Saldana wey come on behalf of di feem Avatar: The Way of Water, Tems wey be part of di nominees as a writer of di Black Panther song, Lift Me Up, Halle Berry, Dwayne Johnson for suit wey im pikin pick for am, British actor, Idris Elba, and Danai Gurira.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Zoe Salander bin act for di feem Avatar: The Way of Water wey gbab five nomination

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Malala Yousefzai na di executive producer of one documentary short wey get nomination wey dem call Stranger at the Gate

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Halle Berry

Wia dis foto come from, RRR/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Di actors and director of RRR for di Oscars

Five ogbonge tins wey happun for di Oscars

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once almost gbab all di acting awards all at once

Di Asian American feem about multi-dimensional travel, Everything Everywhere All at once gbab seven awards and become di first feem in di history of di award show to gbab Best picture as well as most of di acting roles.

Best supporting actress, from di same feem, Jamie Lee Curtis also jolly her award as na her first Oscars for her 45 yars career.

Michelle Yeoh from di feem become di first Asian winner of di Best Actress category for role for di feem. Dis go be di second time woman of colour dey win dis kain award since Halle Berry win am 21 years ago.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford meet again

One of di pipo wey dey make pipo tok na di supporting actor winner, Ke Huy Quan wey im speech of "dis na di American dream" stick for plenti pipo head.

E bin tok about how e enta America for boat and bin leave inside refugee camp for one year.

Afta dat award Quan get to catch up with old friend, Harrison Ford wey present di award for best picture.

Dis na as dem bin follow act for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom feem wen im be pikin.

Na di way Quan run enta stage to hug Ford wen Everything, Everywhere, All at Once sweet pipo belle pass.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Indian song wey fling Rihanna first release in years to win Best Original Song

Indian song, Naatu Naatu don become di first ever Indian song to win Best Original Song for di Oscars.

Naatu Naatu wey mean Dance Dance for Telgu comot from di Indian feem RRR wey be fictional retelling of di way India take free demselves from British rule.

Dis song pursue favourites like Black Panther, Lift Me Up by Rihanna and Top Gun: Maverick Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga to win di top prize.

All of dis songs bin dey performed for di Award show wey go be di second time, Rihanna dey perform live dis year.

Wia dis foto come from, RRR

Tems Blocking Dress cause palava online

Nigerian singer, Tems don create small gbas gbos online with di dress wey she decide to wear for di Oscars.

Di white Lever Couture dress bin dey yabbed online afta videos coomot wia pipo wey dey her back bin no fit see come fron.

But becos Naija no dey carry last, some Nigerians don jump to her defence for di social media.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

A nod to Will Smth Slap

Di host of di Award show, Jimmy Kimmel mention di infamous slap for im jokes wey im crack for di Sunday events say, "we want make una have fun, feel safe and mostly we want make me sef feel safe. So we get strict policies for ground".

"If any of una for dis theatre commit violence for any point during di show, we go give you award for best actor and allow you give 19 minute long speech".

But di Academy bin get crisis team for ground afta dem chop yab for dia lack of action afta Will Smith slap Chris Rock last year.