Phone repairer chop 14 year jail term for posting woman nudes on social media

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

21 June 2022, 10:24 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Ghana Court sentence one 22-year-old phone repairer to to 14 years imprisonment after he share nude pictures of Lebanese woman on social media.

De young man, Solomon Doga plead guilty to charges of sexual extortion and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

Despite praying for forgiveness, de court give am 12 years on de charge of sexual extortion den two years imprisonment on de charge of non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

How e happen

According to Ghana News Agency (GNA) de prosecutor, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo talk de court say de complainant be Lebanese woman wey dey work for Accra.

He explain say driver of de Lebanese woman send her phone for unlocking, de phone repairer go inside her memory where he find her naked pictures.

De 22 year old phone repairer send de pictures to de Lebanese woman dey demand for money.

De complainant however block de man sake of de blackmail, but he rather go ahead post her nude pictures on social media.

People wey be close to de Lebanese woman including her workers start dey call am about de nude pictures wey dey circulate.