Police train 612 officers to fight kidnapping, electoral violence during February polls

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

one hour wey don pass

Di Nigeria Police Force don train 612 officers across di six geo-political zones wey go combat cultism, kidnapping and electoral violence across di kontri ahead of di 2023 general elections.

Police tok-tok pesin Muyiwa Adejobi for one statement wey im release on 31 January say di training take place for six different venues for each of di six geo-political zones.

E say di training take place between 7 January and 18 January and na collaborative effort between di police and Wan Diyos, one consulting firm.

Adejobi say dem look into past and present issues and solutions to cultism, kidnapping and electoral violence.

E say di Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba tok say di training dey important sake of di forthcoming general elections to train officers on vibrant tactics to identify and deal with threats to election security management.

“Di IGP also assure say di training and retraining of police personnel for election security management and professionalism for all areas of modern policing go be continuous project even afta di 2023 general elections,” Adejobi tok.

E say di IGP tell di trainees make dem use di expertise dem gain from di workshop to improve di management of cultism, kidnapping and election related violence.

According to Adejobi, di police chief also tell di trainees to ensure say di knowledge reach oda officers and men wey dey serve for dia respective stations or units for election security management during di general elections for free, fair, credible and acceptable elections.

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Attacks for Nigeria sake of elections

Electoral violence na serious issue wey everibodi dey fear wen election dey approach.

Many Nigerian politicians dey employ thugs to cause kasala.

Dis na why security agencies for di kontri dey train dia officers ahead of di election and also strategise on how to ensure say violence no disrupt di election.

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

But even wit beta preparation and trainings upon trainings by security agencies, jaguda pipo dey always find dia wey to cause katakata before, during and afta election.

For October 2022, thugs attack di Lagos State govnorship candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Adediran, for Ikoga Junction area of Badagry as e dey return from visiting members of im party.

Di PDP candidate blame di All Progressives Congress (APC) for di attack and claim say di thugs bin dey shout APC as dem dey shoot guns and use dangerous weapons.

APC deny dis claim wey di PDP candidate make.

Also for Lagos, hoodlums bin attack di convoy of di presidential candidate of di APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Lagos Island.

Di incident happun for Ebute-Ero-Adeniji-Iga-Iduganran axis for Lagos Island afta Tinubu meet wit di Oba of Lagos and dey on im way back to Bourdillon, Ikoyi where im dey live.

For Osun State, hoodlum attack one Labour Party (LP) chieftain Rabiu Ismaila and odas sake of say dem paste posters of House of Representatives candidate for Atakumosa East Local Governmen Area, Kunle Gideon.

Ismaila say di incident happun on 30 November 2022, and add say na six thugs attack am.

Hoodlums set di office of di Independent National Electoral Commission for di Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on fire for 3 July 2022.

Reports of attacks don also come from Zamfara, Rivers, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Kastina and oda parts di kontri.