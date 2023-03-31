Authorities for South Africa deny parole to Oscar Pistorius wey murder im girlfriend

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Court find Oscar Pistorius guilty of murdering im girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013

31 March 2023, 15:17 WAT New Informate 38 minutes wey don pass

Former Paralympics star Oscar Pistorius wey chop prison sentence sake of e kill im girlfriend don lost im parole hearing to commot prison early.

So far, Pistorius don serve half of im 13-year sentence sake of say e murder im den-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentines day for 2013.

E bin dey hope say im go dey freed from prison on Friday.

However Pistorius, wey im age now na 36, lost im appeal.

Di correctional services confam say Oscar Pistorius parole dey denied.

Authorities say di former Paralympics star no complete di minimum Detention Period as e dey ruled by di Supreme Court of Appeal and e go dey able to reapply for parole anoda year.

Bifor di hearing, Reeva mama, June don already tok say Pistorius "no no dey remorseful or rehabilitated."

Pistorius shoot Reeva Steekamp

Wia dis foto come from, Gallo Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pistorius bin shoot Reeva wit di 9mm pistol wey e keep under im bed

Pistorius bin shoot Reeva, im girlfriend of two months, four times, through locked bathroom door wit di 9mm pistol wey e keep under im bed.

Di prosecution say she bin go dia to escape am afta one argument.

But Pistorius dey insist say e no hear wen she get out of bed and mistake her for burglar.

Na later wey e expose say di olympic star wey many pipo bin like na gun fanatic.

Dem say e once fire gun for one restaurant and get 10 weapons, including one AK-47.

Di board bin consider im conduct and disciplinary record for prison.

Dem also reason im participation for educational or oda training courses during di last 10 years wey e dey prison.

Also im mental and physical state to assess whether Pistorius, wey now be 36, fit still be threat to public safety.

Steenkamp mama bin read one statement for di parole board, for room wey dey separate from Pistorius.

She bin voice her and her husband opposition say make dem grant Pistorius early parole.

“Unless e come clean, dey no feel say e dey rehabilitated,” Reeva lawyer, Tania Koen bin tell tori pipo outside di Atteridgeville Correctional Centre prison for Pretoria, bifo di hearing, wia Pistorius dey incarcerated since 2016.

She bin continue: “E be di killer of dia daughter. For dem, E be life sentence."

Oscar Pistorius try get parole for 2021

Pistorius bin last dey up for parole for 2021, but dat request dey denied on technical grounds.

Sake of e bin no meet wit Steenkamp family as e bin dey required under South Africa parole rules.

Barry Steenkamp den meet face-to-face wit Pistorius last year for wetin dey known for South Africa as victim-offender dialogue.

Dat meeting bin dey “traumatic”, Koen tok.