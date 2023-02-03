Meet Nigeria tech guru wey wan buy former English Premier League club

Wia dis foto come from, Dozy Mmobuosi/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Tori don come out say Nigerian billionaire wan invest £90 million to takeover Sheffield United, one of di historical clubs for England.

Di man na Dozy Mmobuosi, a Nigerian technology entrepreneur wey worth over £7 billion, according to The Times.

The Blades get serious financial problem for some time now. Last month dem sanction di club sake of say dem fail to pay anoda club money wey dem owe for player wey dem buy.

Na Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud currently get di club and e don put am for sale.

Tori be say Mmobuosi indicate interest to buy Sheffield United and e remain small to complete di process.

Dozy Mmobuosi profile

Dozy Mmobuosi na 43 year-old Nigerian businessman wey dem born for Lagos.

E hold Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Master of Science degree in Economics from Ambrose Alli University for Ekpoma, Edo state.

E also get doctorate degree in Rural Advancement from Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Just last year e complete im Advanced Management and Leadership Programme for Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

Dozy na husband and father to three children - im wife na Oluwatosin Mmobuosi.

E begin popular on di global stage wen e establish one company wey e call Tingo Mobile PLC for Nigeria for 2001.

Di company na Agri-Fintech company wey aim to help farmers mainly for Africa and around di world manage dia sales using smartphones.

As di business succeed e design and launch Nigeria first SMS Banking Solution wey e call 'Flashmecash' - e sell am to FMCB, one Chartered Accountants company for London.

Mmobuosi later set up two mobile phone assembly facilities for Nigeria to help dem gain access to di Internet and smartphones.

Im dey also play di role of advisor to many big companies to help dem for strategy and design of business plans.

Wetin Mmobuosi take over mean for Sheffield United

Sheffield United na Championship side wey dey hope to get promotion back to di Premier League.

Di Paul Heckingbottom side dey 12 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, wit one game in hand.

Di club dey currently get financial problem.

Mmobuosi takeover of di club mean say Sheffield United go fit pay some of dia debt.

E go boost di morale of di team and management to gain promotion back to di Premier League.

Guarantee say money dey mean say di club no go sell dia good players.

Sheffield United financial problem make dem chop embargo - unless dem fit get promotion, di embargo make dem no go fit buy any player for di next 18 months.