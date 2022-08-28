How much party be too much party for leader?

Sanna Marin use tears defend her right to private life for party meeting on Wednesday

Recently for Helsinki, Sanna Marin go party with her firends. Di 36 year old shak alcohol, dance and sing for private venue.

As di party dey bubble, pesin comot phone and na so all of dem come pose to snap as dem dey laff and hug demsef.

For woman wey don pass 30, dat no suppose cause palava but Ms Marin na di prime minister of Finland.

Di party video leak enta social media make pipo for national and international community hala sotay she gats do drug test, wey be negative.

Afta dat, wen photo comot wey show two influencers dey kiss half topless for her official residence Keseranta for different occasion, she comot tok.

Mikael Jungner, wey be di former secretary of di Social Democratic Party (SDP) wey Ms Marin dey lead say di wahala no be say she dey party but say she dey jolly with di wrong pipo.

E say if she party wit her close friends, wahala for no dey, as kontri pipo go take am say she dey act like dem, but she bin dey party wit celebrities.

E also add say e no sure for am against say she go retain her seat as prime minister.

"No be place wey politician suppose be say pipo go dey laugh you... e dey really dangerous for her career".

Johanna Vuorelma, wey be a political scientist for Helsinki University say politics dey formal for Finland.

She say di topless picture for Kesaraqnta no go dey acceptable for many Finns because "na sacred place of democracy and suppose dey respected".

Ms Marin say she dey do "di same as many pipo my age"

But many odas say dis scandal dey smell of sexism say she no go be di first leader to hold party. Dem even enta social media to show dia own videos wia dem dey dance.

Dem say her only offence na say she be young and fine woman wey dare to have fun.

As she bin tok dis week, "for dis dark times, I need some joy, light and fun too".

Some pipo say she for no get dis backlash if she do di kain party oda world leaders dey do.

Howeva Ms Marin don embrace her image as "normal pesin" as she bin di first for her family to go university with small-small hustle for side.

But Mikael Jungner say e for worse if na young man for dat situation.

While Johanna Vuorelma say wetin Ms Marin do go cause kasala even if she be man, she say di tone go different.

Di prime minister get four year old pikin with her partner Markus Raikkonen, and many pipo tok say no be how mama suppose act, e go hard to imagine say pesin go tok dat kain tin about papa.

She argue say dem don sexualise di videos in di way dem no for do am if she be man.

For 2018, dem snap di former oga of di Finnish Green Party, Touko Aalto as e dey dance for gay club, even though im resign two months afta, im bin no get di same sex tok-tok.

Professor of gender studies at Turku University, Anu Koivunen say na differnet sound dem for use handle di scandal if Sanna Marin na man.

Dancing women show support for Finland PM

Dis no go be di first time Ms Marin dey enta hot wata because of say she groove.

For December 2021, she tok sorry say she go clubbing afta she near Covid case. She bin leave her work phone so she no see instruction to isolate.

But to see her dey party dey recent. Wen Sanna Marin take ova from di last Prime Minister for December2019, di public no really sabi am.

For di pandemic, dem sabi am say she be calm, firm leader.

Prof Koivunen, "She bin dey known for hard policy, strong leadership and tough negotiations", say dis party tin be like e dey come from anoda world.

Prof Koivunen tink say more pictures and videos fit comot wey mean say di kasala neva end.

Ms Marin don ginger her kontri bid to join Nato as dem get border with Russia.

Oga Jugger tok say dis party matter fit cost her party next year election but indi long term, fit do am well.